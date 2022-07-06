World Chocolate Day 2022: Where to get the most decadent chocolate desserts in Mumbai

Chocolates is the go to in our life for all joyous occasions. They are the most popular gifts around the world. And of course, it plays a key role in uplifting our mood when things don’t go our way. On July 7, as we celebrate World Chocolate Day, we bring you four places in Mumbai that you can swear by for your dessert cravings.

Love and Cheesecake

This premium dessert chain across Mumbai offers a host of options when it comes to chocolate cheesecakes and layered cakes. Boasting over 120 varieties of flavours, the place is a favourite stop among many celebrities. Go for the Gooey Chocolate Fudge Cake or the unique blend of flavours in Chocolate Banoffee Cake. The place has unlimited choices in the chocolate bases.

Poetry by Love and Cheesecake

No, you won’t get to participate in any poetry recitals if you go with the name. But once you devour their chocolate dessert, you are surely going to singing praises. A lively hangout place located in different locations in the 'Bay, this cafe serves American- European style breakfast, lunch and dinner. And for this World Chocolate Day, we say try their specially curated chocolate desserts such as Belgian Chocolate Waffle accompanied with marshmallows, chilled vanilla ice cream, and maple syrup, or Chocolate OD, to stick with the basic yet sinful chocolate preparation.

1522 Bar and Kitchen

This multi-cuisine dine-in is famous for its royal kebabs and finely-curated cocktails, but its chocolate desserts are nothing less than delightful. Prepared with premium ingredients, we recommend their Ferrero Rocher Entremet that comes with an infusion of crunchy wafers and roasted hazelnuts. You can also try out its low-calorie Keto Choco Fudge for a guilt-free indulgence.

Hitchki

This place is more than just a vibrant and quirky dine-in place with amusing Bollywood-named delicacies. On this World Chocolate Day, you can binge on their drool-worthy dessert, Bas Kar Pagle Rulayega Kya. Brimming with cigarette-shaped candies, Gems, nuts, and generous scoops of vanilla and chocolate ice-creams, this dessert is drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with wafer cones. In addition, Chocolate Lava Kulfi suggests a delectable twist on kulfi -- the best of both.