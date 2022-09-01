Seven easy steps to make healthy Ragi Nuvvula Modak with a modern twist by chef Suraj Sahoo of Novotel Vijayawada Varun
This Ganesh Festival prepare this healthy modak to keep your health in check
Priyanka C Published : 01st September 2022 08:44 PM | Published : | 01st September 2022 08:44 PM
It’s that time of the year when you can’t avoid sweets for bappa comes home and the visitors shower him with sweets. This, at times, takes a toll on your health. But worry not, we have got you covered. Try this healthy Ragi Nuvvula Modak (millet sesame modak) recipe by Suraj Sahoo, executive chef, Novotel Vijayawada Varun to keep your sugar and calorie intake in-check.
Ingredients for dough:
120 gms ragi flour, A pinch of salt, and 120 gms warm water
For stuffing:
50 gms ghee, 20 gms black sesame seed, 20 gms white sesame seed, 75 gms jaggery, 75 gms fresh grated coconut, 15 gms cardamom powder
Seven-step method:
- Take a heavy bottom pan and dry roast the ragi flour on slow heat. Add salt and keep mixing on low flame for another 10 minutes. You will get an earthy smell out of the flour.
- Bring water to boiling point and slowly add the roasted flour very little at a time. At the same time keep mixing the mixture with a spatula to make soft a dough. Knead the dough for some time until you get soft dough without any lumps.
- Make small lemon size balls by dividing the dough into equal sizes and keep them covered with a damp cloth.
- In another pan heat ghee. Add the sesame seeds. Stir until sesame seeds start crackling. Add coconut and jaggery and mix well. Keep cooking on low heat r about 7-10 minutes till jaggery melts and is coated well with coconut. Now add cardamom powder. Mix and switch off the flame.
- Don’t overcook the mixture. Allow the mixture to cool. Add some ragi flour if the mixture is loose. Make small size balls for ease in stuffing and keep them aside.
- Now take a modak mold and grease from inside. Stuff a lemon-sized ball into it. Press and set by making a hole in the center. Add the coconut and sesame stuffing and press it gently. Now seal the bottom with a little more ragi dough.
- Gently take it out from the mold and arrange it on an idli steamer. Steam the modak for 10-12 minutes till it gets a shiny and smooth texture.
- Serve hot!