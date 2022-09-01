Seven easy steps to make healthy Ragi Nuvvula Modak with a modern twist by chef Suraj Sahoo of Novotel Vijayawada Varun

It’s that time of the year when you can’t avoid sweets for bappa comes home and the visitors shower him with sweets. This, at times, takes a toll on your health. But worry not, we have got you covered. Try this healthy Ragi Nuvvula Modak (millet sesame modak) recipe by Suraj Sahoo, executive chef, Novotel Vijayawada Varun to keep your sugar and calorie intake in-check.

Ingredients for dough:

120 gms ragi flour, A pinch of salt, and 120 gms warm water

For stuffing:

50 gms ghee, 20 gms black sesame seed, 20 gms white sesame seed, 75 gms jaggery, 75 gms fresh grated coconut, 15 gms cardamom powder

Seven-step method: