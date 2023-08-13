Indulge in The Freedom Edition Brunch with W Goa on Independence Day

With the 77th Independence Day around the corner, W Goa is excited to unveil The Brunch: Freedom Edition - an exceptional culinary journey that weaves together the essence of liberty, camaraderie and delightful flavours. Mark your calendars for August 15, 2023, for a culinary celebration that promises to tantalise your taste buds while uplifting your patriotic fervour. Below you can indulge in some of the lip-smacking highlights:

At W Goa

Flavours of Liberation: Immerse yourself in a multitude of flavours as skilled chefs meticulously curate a lavish spread influenced by the rich tapestry of India's diverse culinary heritage.

Cocktails and Gastronomic Pleasures: Delight in the perfect convergence of meticulously crafted cocktails and exquisite bites that redefine the brunch experience into the epitome of social indulgence. Let your palate be swept away by the harmonious blend of innovation and artistry.

Cocktails at W Goa

Vibrant Entertainment: Embark on a fluid journey of music as dynamic DJs and live bands set the mood for a Tuesday brimming with vitality and euphoria. Let the rhythm of the melodies intertwine with your celebration of freedom, adding a touch of stylish flair.

Rs. 2450 upwards. Limited seats available. At the Kitchen Table, W Goa, Vagator.

