Checkout Mumbai’s newest Instagrammable spot — Bohoba

Decked with vibrant Boho elements, serving unique gourmet comfort food and crafted cocktails, Mumbai’s newest culinary destination — Bohoba — allures you to the Bohemian lifestyle. Located in Malad, this restaurant is inspired by the bohemian spirit, promising an authentic and spirited dining experience for everyone who steps in. And if you are always chasing aesthetics and artful vibe for your Instagram feed, Bohoba will satiate you with its artistic vibe.

The restaurant’s interiors are crafted with careful thought to showcase the essence, vibrancy and artistic elements of a Bohemian design. It’s fascinating and chic without being overwhelming, creating a cosy space to chill with your gang while enjoying flavoursome food. In today’s busy lives, people rarely have time to stop and admire the things around them, but at Bohoba they have meticulously worked on the smallest of details that will capture your eyes and heart. The same goes with their extensive menu that brings you the best of global cuisine and creates a memorable dining experience.

Bohoba

Bohoba’s menu includes Boho Mezze Platter, Smoked Chilli Tacos with plant-based meat, Truffle Mushroom Eclairs, Pull Apart Stuffed Cream Cheese, Jamaican Spiced Chicken Satay, GunPowder Prawn Rasam Broth, Dynamite Shrimps, Ham and Cheese Toastie and Chimichurri Veggies Panini.

For the health-conscious, some low-calorie superfoods are also on the menu such as Boho Caesar, Crisp Asian Salad and Quinoa Kale Avocado. Pair your meals with a diverse beverage menu curated by its skilled mixologists, promising an immersive experience for all enthusiasts.

Avik Chatterjee, the director of innovations, who has mastered the technique of providing unique restaurant experiences says, “Bohoba serves as a friendly and inviting space for all guests to come together. We have created a visually appealing atmosphere that will stimulate an appreciation for art and creativity. We want to transport our guests to a relaxed bohemian atmosphere, where one can find a gourmet take on comfort food and drinks. Bohoba is a place to forget your worries and enjoy conversations, read books and great music, powered with global inspired food and drinks. Futuristically, Bohoba will be located in multiple neighbourhoods in various metro and tier 2 cities of our country.”

If you are passionate about food, spirits and art, Bohoba could be the perfect ‘home away from home’ within your vicinity. Solo, couple or family groups, Bohoba’s ambience will strike a lasting impression on everyone. Next time you want to try out a new restaurant, let Bohoba’s warm ambience complement your rainy dine-outs.

Food Court Mezzanine Level, Infinity Mall, Malad

