Mumbai's Thai Naam's rolls out summer menu with light flavours of the East

Food buffs would be glad to know that Thai Naam, a top-notch fine dining restaurant in Mumbai renowned for its authentic Thai dishes, has just launched its exclusive Summer Menu for 2023. Brace yourselves for a culinary adventure that combines the tantalising flavours of Thailand with a touch of luxury and elegance.

With the mercury rising, the dine-in has curated a Summer Menu that offers a delightful selection of fresh, light, and healthy options. These dishes are not only delicious but also perfect for keeping cool and hydrated during the sweltering summer days. Picture yourself savouring the Fresh Pomelo Salad—a vibrant and flavorful combination of juicy pomelo, succulent shrimp, and roasted coconut. Or perhaps you prefer a bit of spice? Then the Spicy Chicken with Chilli Garlic is the ideal choice to set your palate ablaze. To quench your thirst, indulge in the refreshing and light Jasmine Iced Tea—a delightful companion for those hot summer afternoons.

Thai Naam's Summer menu dishes

When it comes to the main course, the restaurant has you covered with an impressive selection of dishes to satisfy every craving. From the savoury Thai Yellow Curry to the Home Styles Garden Vegetable, Minced Chicken with Basil Sauce, Thai Style Fried Rice, and Stir Fried Bamee Noodles, there's something for everyone. Each dish is meticulously prepared with fresh ingredients and cooked to perfection, ensuring a mouthwatering and fulfilling dining experience.

Desserts

Last but certainly not least, the Summer Menu includes a delectable dessert: Fresh Watermelon with a Scoop of Honey Nut Ice Cream. This sweet and refreshing treat is the perfect finale for your meal, offering a delightful way to beat the summer heat. So, treat yourself to an unparalleled dining experience and let the flavours transport you to Thailand, all while being pampered with elegance and refinement.

Rs. 2,500 for two. From 12 pm to 3 pm and from 7 pm to 11 pm. At Andheri, Mumbai.

