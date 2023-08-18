Binge launches new menu of salad, bowls and main course to conquer cravings  

Binge, the sibling establishment of Bastian, popular for its contemporary global cuisine served in shareable portions and exceptional cocktails, has just launched a new menu. Those who like to stay fit as a fiddle can opt for salads like the Caponata Bread Salad, featuring pesto, romaine, iceberg, lolo rosso, bocconcini, house-crafted croutons, and basil pesto; the Grain & Superfood Salad, a mixture of grains, broccoli, beans, apricot, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, and assorted greens; and the Orange, Fennel, Avocado Salad, gently drizzled with honey.

Salad from the menu

You can also checkout their diverse array of bowls such as the Spicy Peanut Bowl with Tofu and Mushroom, having baked tofu, mushrooms, rice, peanut chili, and onions; alongside the Grilled Pepper Chicken Bowl, that has tender chicken leg, pepper sauce, jalapeno rice, and a delightful fried egg.

From Binge's new menu

Its appetizers section has tantalising dishes like the Binge Chili Prawn, prepared with prawns, green chili, mixed peppers, and onions; the Corn Fritters with Parmesan and Jalapeno, providing a crunchy delight; and the Mushroom Bao, which combines chili soy garlic, gunpowder, house-crafted giardiniera, thecha, and house-made steamed buns.

From the new menu

For a heartier fare, the all-new main courses boast scrumptious varieties like the Vietnamese Sweet Potato and Carrot Curry, featuring succulent baby chicken, carrot, kafir lime, lemongrass, coconut milk, and buttered rice; the Chicken Stroganoff, a sumptuous blend of mushrooms, chicken, onions, rice, and sour cream; and the Paneer with Paprika, where creamy malai paneer harmonises with sweet paprika, cream, parsley, and jalapeno-infused rice. Embark on this culinary adventure, where an array of freshly crafted plates await!

Rs. 1,500 for two. At Khar West, Mumbai.

