Indulge in a 56-dish Onam Sadhya at Mumbai’s South of Vindhyas 

Indulge in the essence of Onam at South of Vindhyas, located within Vile Parle's exquisite Orchid Hotel in Mumbai. Prepare to have your palate satisfied as you partake in their special Onam meal curated by the renowned masterchef Bala Subramanian. The authentic Onam Sadhya will be a six-day extravaganza, running from August 25 to 30, where you can savour the flavours of Kerala with a spirit of jubilation, tradition and epicurean bliss.

Chef Bala Subramanian with Onam Sadhya

Masterchef Bala Subramanian tells what to expect, "South of Vindhyas has been hosting Onam Sadhya for the last 25 years now. It's become a cherished tradition, and we're incredibly fortunate to have patrons who embrace and support our celebration of this festival. Our menu of 56 authentic dishes reflects the essence of Kerala's culinary heritage, offering a taste of grandmother's recipes from the South."

Also Read: Celebrate Onam with Fabindia’s quintessential clothing and home decor edit

The spread

Get a chance to see a kaleidoscope of Kerala's vibrant traditions, where banana leaves adorned with intricate beauty, rangoli designsand traditional decor amp up the festive spirit. Commence your epicurean exploration with the delicious notes of Kachiya Moru and Thakkali Rasam, bespoke welcome drinks, Pazham Puri, Adda Payasam, Parippu Payasam, traditional desserts and more. End your feast with a traditional handcrafted Pan, an intricately crafted finale that adds an authentic touch to this culinary journey.

INR 2,100. From August 25 to 30. 12.30 - 4 pm and 7 -11 pm. South of Vindhyas, Vile Parle.



Email: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada