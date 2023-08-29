Radisson Blu Mumbai brings a unique Thai edition of The Brunch Club

Embark on an unmatchable gastronomic voyage with Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport as it introduces a new Thai-themed edition of The Brunch Club on September 03. Your taste buds are in for an indulgent experience as you encounter an exquisite fusion of Thai aromas and brunch delights that will transport you to culinary nirvana.

Discover an array of international breakfast classics and brunch favourites, seamlessly blending the finest taste of both worlds onto a single plate.

At Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport

Whether you're a seasoned aficionado of Thai fare or an individual seeking a culinary escapade, The Brunch Club's Thai-themed event assures a delectable affair that caters to all palates. Mark your calendars and prepare to indulge in a symphony of flavours, textures, and fragrances. Don't miss this exceptional blend of taste, culture and conviviality!

On September 3. From 12.30 pm to 4.00 pm. At Andheri East, Mumbai.

