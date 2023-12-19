Unwrapping Christmas with Mumbai's culinary celebration guide

The year ’23 is coming to an end with two of the most celebrated festivities, Christmas and New Year, knocking on our doors with their merry smiles and cheery enthusiasm. Wrapping itself in this very festive spirit, Mumbai restaurants and cafes have curated special culinary experiences that promise an unforgettable experience. From food and drinks to music and ambience, here are some of the places in Mumbai you can visit to catch a hold of that festive vibe.

CIEL BISTRO, Andheri

CIEL Bistro, a rooftop restaurant, presents a culinary affair featuring appetisers, dumplings, Bao, soup, grills, curry, Mezee, and dessert. This dining experience showcases the chef’s expertise, promising an unforgettable journey through a spectrum of flavours amidst enchanting music beats with DJ Pearl and Live Music on Christmas Eve, Christmas decor, and the captivating Mumbai skyline.

DJ Pearl: December 23rd at 9 PM

Live band: December 24th



Where: 6th floor, Teli Gali, Andheri East, Mumbai

Price: Starting at INR 1,500 (for two)

BUSTLE, Borivali

Bustle has introduced a delightful hot chocolate menu, showcasing over five distinct variants to complement the joyous spirit of Christmas and the winter season. Indulge in blends like Red Velvet Hot Chocolate, Cocoa Ganache Hot Chocolate, Mocha Flavoured, and Classic Cold Shake, each promising a warm and flavorful experience in their cosy rooftop setting adorned with enchanting Christmas decor and vibes. Immerse yourself in the festive lights and holiday ambience, making every sip a moment to cherish.

Where: 701/702, Ward R/C, Vini Elegance, LT Road, Borivali West, Mumbai

Price: ₹350 each

SILLY, Khar

Love gingerbread? Silly Mumbai will be transforming into a festive Gingerbread House—a haven of festive charm adorned with enchanting gingerbread house facades, twinkling lights, and cosy corners that transport visitors into the heart of Christmas joy. Chef Gaurav Gidwani’s meticulously curated delightful Christmas-inspired menu includes Roasted Root Veggies Salad, Grilled Pork Skewers with Orange and Maple Gastrique, Ras El Hanout Roasted Chicken, and the classic Christmas Plum Cake, among other festive surprises. Complementing these, Silly has crafted a selection of special cocktails like 'Gingerbread House,' blending vodka with condensed milk, honey, vanilla ice cream, milk, and a sprinkle of gingerbread crumb.

Where: 759, 5th Ln, opp. Union Bank ATM, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West, Mumbai

When: Available till the first week of January 2024 | 12:00 PM onwards

Price: INR 2,500 per person

NAVA, Bandra

This Christmas, NAVA presents a feast for the senses, featuring a menu that harmoniously marries seasonal flavours with culinary artistry. From the rich and savoury Ham and Cranberry Quiche to the delectable Pumpkin Gnocchi infused with honey-roasted pumpkin and cinnamon, each dish is a celebration of unique tastes and textures. Enjoy the house-made Basil-scented Farfalle, the slow-cooked Baked Cauliflower paired with potato skin chips, and the indulgent Thyme-marinated Chicken and Pork Roulade and the Cherry and Dark Chocolate Pie, a sweet symphony that captures the essence of the season. Their Christmas celebration extends beyond the plate to the glass with a selection of expertly crafted cocktails. Sip on the Naughty Hot Chocolate, Warm up with the Mulled Wine, The Jingle Punch, the Nutty Irishman and more.



Where: 2nd Floor, Suburbia Building, Between Linking Road & SV Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

When: 19th December to 26th December

Price: INR 2,000 for two (without alcohol)

PCO, Lower Parel

This Christmas, PCO, Mumbai's best-kept secret speakeasy bar is spreading holiday cheer with a carefully crafted Christmas Cocktail Special Menu. Elevate your festive celebrations with a tantalising array of cocktails that capture the spirit of the season. Embark on a festive journey at PCO with our exclusive Christmas cocktail specials like Santa's Sipper to Rudolph's Delight, Bethlehem Bliss, Noel Highball, and Mistletoe Magic.

Where - NRK House, next to Kamala Mills gate, 1, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

When - 21st December to 31st December

Price – INR 800 onwards (per cocktail)

145 CAFE & BAR, Mumbai

Celebrate the festive season at 145 Cafe & Bar with their new Christmas menu, showcasing enticing additions. Guests can indulge in the Cream Cheese Korean Bun, a delightful fusion of creaminess and Korean spices. The Gong Bao Chicken offers bold and savoury flavours for those seeking a spicy kick. Seafood enthusiasts can enjoy the BBQ Fish with XO Sauce, a dish capturing coastal indulgence. The Smoky BBQ Chicken Pizza presents a unique twist on the classic. The Mango & Sage T&T provides a refreshing tropical take on the traditional gin and tonic. Don't miss the Spicy Passionfruit Margarita for a flavorful kick. Cheers to a holiday season filled with delectable delights!

Where: Multiple outlets - Kala Ghoda, Kamala Mills, Bandra & Andheri

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 AM

Price: approximately INR 1,500 for two

CIRQA, Lower Parel

This festive season, CIRQA promises to indulge you in a culinary extravaganza, where an artfully curated Christmas Specials menu awaits. For meat enthusiasts, their Specials menu boasts delectable options, including the rich and savoury Coq au Vin (Braised chicken leg in red wine reduction), a melt-in-the-mouth Lamb Osso Buco, and the tried-and-tested Roast Porchetta—a classic slow-roasted belly dish served with green pepper chimichurri. Vegetarians will find a delightful treat with epic Baked Bloomy Rind cheese and the soon-to-be-iconic CIRQA Lasagna. There are also fun rum cocktail specials to complement festive celebrations, featuring a very limited aged barrel rum cocktail curated in-house with Flor Da Cana 12Yo.

When: December 22nd to December 26th

Friday: 6 pm-1 am | Saturday to Monday: 12 pm-4 pm & 7 pm-1 am

Price: INR 3,500 for two (without alcohol)

CAFÉ CORRA, Andheri



At Cafe Corra, indulge in their festive Special Menu amidst captivating Christmas decor. Delight in delicious dishes and exclusive boozy mocktails, aromatic mulled wines, and the unveiling of enchanting Christmas decorations. This menu captures the essence of the season, providing a perfect setting to celebrate the transition into the New Year with carefully curated offerings and enchanting ambience.



Where: Shop No 5 Ekdant Building, New Link Rd, Oshiwara, Mumbai

When: From December 24th to January 1st



