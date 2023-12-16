Here's a Christmas special Skillet Brownie recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

The sweetest time of the year is here! Christmas is just a week away and we know just the dessert that would make everyone go cray-cray. Here's a chocolaty delicious recipe of Skillet Brownie by one of the most popular chefs of India, Sanjeev Kapoor.



Ingredients

1½ cups chopped dark chocolate

1¼ cups butter + for brushing

5 tbsps Sugar-Free Green Powder

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla essence

1 cup refined flour (maida)

1/3 cup chopped walnuts + for sprinkling

Method

Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Mix butter and chocolate in a bowl and microwave it until it melts. Take Sugar-Free Green Powder in another bowl. Break in the eggs, add vanilla essence and beat with the help of an electric beater till the mixture turns light and fluffy. Transfer the melted chocolate-butter mixture into the beaten eggs and continue to beat till well combined. Sift the refined flour, add walnuts, and beat well. Grease an 8-inch iron skillet with some butter. Transfer the batter to the skillet and sprinkle walnuts on top. Place it in the preheated oven and bake for 40-45 minutes. Take the skillet out of the oven and allow to cool to room temperature. Cut into wedges and serve.



Preparation time: 20-25 minutes

Cooking time: 50-55 minutes

Serves: 6-8 people



Tip: If you do not have parchment paper, simply grease the baking tray with butter and use it.



Enjoy your brownie!



