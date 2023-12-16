Here's a Christmas special Skillet Brownie recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Have a brownie-licious Christmas!
Team Indulge Published : 16th December 2023 06:03 PM | Published : | 16th December 2023 06:03 PM
The sweetest time of the year is here! Christmas is just a week away and we know just the dessert that would make everyone go cray-cray. Here's a chocolaty delicious recipe of Skillet Brownie by one of the most popular chefs of India, Sanjeev Kapoor.
Ingredients
- 1½ cups chopped dark chocolate
- 1¼ cups butter + for brushing
- 5 tbsps Sugar-Free Green Powder
- 3 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- 1 cup refined flour (maida)
- 1/3 cup chopped walnuts + for sprinkling
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180ºC.
- Mix butter and chocolate in a bowl and microwave it until it melts.
- Take Sugar-Free Green Powder in another bowl. Break in the eggs, add vanilla essence and beat with the help of an electric beater till the mixture turns light and fluffy.
- Transfer the melted chocolate-butter mixture into the beaten eggs and continue to beat till well combined.
- Sift the refined flour, add walnuts, and beat well.
- Grease an 8-inch iron skillet with some butter.
- Transfer the batter to the skillet and sprinkle walnuts on top. Place it in the preheated oven and bake for 40-45 minutes.
- Take the skillet out of the oven and allow to cool to room temperature. Cut into wedges and serve.
Preparation time: 20-25 minutes
Cooking time: 50-55 minutes
Serves: 6-8 people
Tip: If you do not have parchment paper, simply grease the baking tray with butter and use it.
Enjoy your brownie!
