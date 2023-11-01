Learn the art of mixology from world-renowned bartender Shingo Gokan in Pune and Goa

If you are the one who dreams of standing behind the bar, tossing the mixer dramatically in the air and serving some innovative cocktails that are ‘just looking like a wow’, this week is for you. Cocktails of Tomorrow is hosting the world-renowned bartender Shingo Gokan to Pune’s first cocktail bar, Cobbler & Crew, to carve an indelible mark on the Indian cocktail landscape.

This event offers an unparalleled opportunity to witness Shingo's exceptional craftsmanship and learn from the maestro himself. They will also feature a gastronomic journey with culinary delicacies from one of the finest Asian restaurants, Ping’s.

Also read: Novotel Pune introduces Novolution Premier Rooms

“Cocktails of Tomorrow is committed to elevating bartenders’ skills and ambitions while championing sustainability. Indian bartending is evolving into a highly technical craft in tier two cities like Pune, and we firmly believe that bartenders should not only excel in their skills but also recognize their value and embrace a sustainable ethos in their work,” said Vijeta Singh, co-founder of Cocktails of Tomorrow. “By bringing Shingo Gokan, we aim to showcase that sustainability, creativity, and expertise can co-exist in the world of mixology,” she added.

Co-founded by Vijeta Singh, Karan Khilnani and Mayur Mande, Cocktails of Tomorrow is dedicated to reimagining the art of cocktails, fostering inclusivity in the industry, and supporting aspiring bartenders in India.

Unleashing Japanese Mixology at Cobbler & Crew, Pune

This two-day event is designed for bartenders, food enthusiasts, and cocktail lovers to immerse themselves in a delightful journey of Japanese and Asian flavours and creativity. Shingo will showcase his innovative techniques and share his profound flavour expertise, inspiring participants to unleash their creativity and elevate their cocktail creations to new heights. Meanwhile, Ping will take over the kitchen for two days and serve up delicious Asian-inspired dishes.

Date: 1st and 2nd November, 2023



Guest Shift: A Fusion of Flavors at Alila Diwa, Goa

After Pune, it’s time for Shingo Gokan’s bar takeover at Alila Diwa in the party capital of India, Goa.

Date: 3rd November, 2023

Also read: Review: Mumbai's Que Sera Sera will transport you back to Europe's deliciousness