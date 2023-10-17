Review: Mumbai's Que Sera Sera will transport you back to Europe's deliciousness 

"Qué será, será. Whatever will be, will be. The future's not ours to see. Qué será, será. What will be, will be." That’s the only tune that comes to our mind when we hear the words Que Sera Sera. But now, for Mumbaikars, these three words have become synonymous with a soulful Italian food restaurant.



The newly-opened restaurant is not only a hub for well-known celebrities but is also a pit-stop for all the die-hard European, especially Italian, food lovers out there. And as we can’t say no to anything Italian, we went to check out the space and hoped to God, we wouldn’t overstuff ourselves this time with irresistible delicacies.

Interiors

The first thing that caught our eye as we entered the restaurant was the interiors that would travel you straight to the cobblestone-laid grey lanes of Europe and the neon-lit powder room area which would transport you to a retro club.

In this limited-seating space, there’s also a dedicated bar station where we started our evening with a glass of Que Sera Sera — a Gin-based cocktail with Kaffir lime leaves, orange juice, vanilla and lime juice. Mimicking the classic Mimosa, only in looks, it was a rather refreshing drink that brought us out of the classic Bombay traffic trance.



The Porcini Soup was one of the dishes that you simply couldn’t get enough of. The wild Mushroom cream combined with potato foam was smooth, creamy and thick also giving a hint of rosemary, while beetroot chips gave a pleasant surprise for the tastebuds.

For appetizers, we had Arancini Sticks with spinach and water chestnut, which is so creamy that can melt in our mouth, paired with tomato salsa and ranch cream. The second choice of appetizer, Crispy Brocolli Soft Tacos, would feel like an Indian version of tacos chaat if you squeeze a little sweet lime on each bite.



Handmade Tortellini Pasta with Lemon Basil Ricotta

Coming to the main course, we strayed a bit from Risotto and Paella and went with Handmade Tortellini Pasta with Lemon Basil Ricotta. To say that the cream cheese filling was, well creamy, would be an understatement. The perfect combination of Tortellini and lip-smacking Ricotta with Garlic bread and Arrabiata sauce on the side was heaven-sent.



Last but not least, it’s dessert time! We first tried an off-the-menu new addition, Chocolate Terrain — with Raspberry-flavoured chocolate. The San Sebastian Cheesecake with Caramel Toffee sauce was the highlight of the evening. Fresh and soft with a nice crunchy but not-so-hard crust, the cheesecake made us understand why Chandler and Rachel fought over one.

Chocolate Terrain

The restaurant is also in the process of introducing a variety of breakfast items on the menu, which will be available soon.



Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. At Andheri Lokhandwala.



