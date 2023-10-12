Elevate your festive season with Little Food Co's Diwali Hampers

Sweets? Done. Chocolates? Done. Fruits and dry fruits? Done and done. What else can we possibly gift our relatives this Diwali?



The festival of lights is around the corner and if you are facing the same dilemma, check out the Little Food Co’s exclusive Diwali hampers. Assured to transform your Diwali celebrations into an indelible gastronomic experience, the Mumbai-based brand has come up with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian hampers.



The Diwali Veg Grazing Box offers a delightful assortment of delicacies, from Togarashi nori cheese dome and Pesto cheese dome to Scallion & roast garlic dip and Beiruti Hummus. Complementing these savoury delights are Mushroom truffle cream profiteroles, Orzo salad with pesto dressing, Mini Korean buns with thecha, and a sweet finale featuring LFC Special — Hazelnut cookies and Dark Chocolate & coffee cake. To balance the palate, a selection of fresh fruits, nuts, and olives, alongside an array of crackers and lavash, complete this lavish offering.

For those who relish meat and seafood, the NonVeg Grazing Box beckons with its equally enticing array of flavours. It includes a Togarashi & nori cheese dome, Salmon truffle cream profiteroles, and a tantalising selection of cold cuts. A medley of flavours continues with Orzo salad with pesto dressing, Mini Korean buns with thecha, Scallion & roast garlic dip, Beiruti Hummus, and Layered Mexican bean dip. As a sweet finishing touch, the hamper presents LFC Special — Hazelnut cookies, Dark Chocolate & coffee cake, along with a medley of fresh fruits, nuts, olives, and a selection of crackers and lavash.



Also read: The Pantry is back in Mumbai with all its ‘Guilt-Free Goodness’

Little Food Co offers these Diwali Hampers in two sizes: the Big Size Hamper, which can serve four to six people, and the Mid Size Hamper, which can serve two to three people.

Chef Bhakti, the culinary mastermind behind these creations, shared her perspective on this year's curation, stating, “The Diwali Grazing Box is designed to open up at your party, as a pre-plated grazing board, or to be presented as a thoughtful gift at your friends' and family's Diwali celebrations. It's also a perfect choice for corporate gifting, ensuring that everyone can partake in the essence of Diwali.”

The Diwali Hampers will be available for a limited time, from October 14 to November 14, ensuring that you can savour these exquisite flavours throughout the festive season.

Details of the hamper:

Big-size hamper (Serves 4-6, inclusive of delivery):

Veg: INR 3650/-

Non-Veg: INR 3950/-

Mid-size hamper (Serves 2-3, inclusive of delivery):

Veg: INR 2500/-

Non-Veg: INR 2900/-

Available from October 14 to November 14 2023 (All over Mumbai)

Mail: surbhi@newindianexpress.com

X: sur02shah



Also read: Baliboo opens doors in Mumbai with all its exotic flavours