The Pantry is back in Mumbai with all its ‘Guilt-Free Goodness’

Looking for delicious and nutritious food without sacrificing flavour? Look no further than The Pantry! With their new tagline "Guilt-Free Goodness," this brand offers a diverse range of wholesome dishes that redefine healthy eating.



The Pantry's new packaging design highlights its unique selling point, "Guilt-Free Goodness," by engaging customers in a fun and unique way. Using puzzles, mazes, and quizzes, they aim to demystify healthy eating and teach customers about the values of The Pantry and well-being. The packaging features natural elements in pastel shades to create a calming and enlightening design.



One of the newest additions to the booming healthy online food delivery market, The Pantry was first founded in 2012 as a pioneering establishment. Co-founders Pankil Shah and Sumit Gambhir aimed to revolutionize how we perceive wholesome food by infusing it with unparalleled excitement and flavour. Their vision was to shatter the misconception that clean eating equals bland and uninspiring meals.



"The pandemic underscored a rising trend of individuals seeking both health and taste, as evidenced by the steady stream of orders. The Pantry aptly addresses this shift, offering a range of dishes that are both wholesome and delectable, catering to the evolving preferences of mindful eaters," said Pankil Shah.



Signature Thyme Roasted Chicken and Keto Smoky Pepperoni Pizza

The menu offers an array of vegan, keto-friendly, and gluten-free options. Vegan options include the Vegan Delight Pizza and Zucchini Pad Thai, while gluten-free options include the Flower Power Pizza and Gluten-Free Strawberry Cheesecake. For those on a keto lifestyle, The Keto Cottage and Keto Pesto Gnocchi are sure to please.



The founders' successful track record, particularly their enduring legacy with Woodside Inn, has established The Pantry as a brand built on trust and quality. They are committed to using fresh, locally sourced, organic, and seasonal ingredients from esteemed vendors, ensuring that each dish is bursting with freshness and flavour.



The Pantry operates through Zomato and Swiggy, catering to health-conscious individuals citywide in Mumbai.



