Indulge in the flavours of Holiday season with Saz’s Thanksgiving treat

With the season of gratitude nearing, Saz, the Mumbai-based American restaurant, brings a week-long culinary celebration in honour of Thanksgiving. Get ready to indulge in a thoughtfully crafted menu that reimagines the traditional holiday dining experience.

Thanksgiving at Saz

The appetiser selection introduces a medley of flavours, with the exquisite Confit Duck Breast Salad. This non-vegetarian delicacy combines mixed lettuce, grape vinaigrette, pulled duck, duck furikake, prunes, and walnut praline, promising a tantalising journey for the palate. Meanwhile, the Winter Vegetable Lasagne offers a comforting start with layers of tomato coulis, confit tomato, and basil crisps.

The Saz Turkey Rueben

For those seeking a unique twist, the non-vegetarian Bianca De Canard Pizza regales the appetite with smoked duck, balsamic glazed figs, Brie, and pistachios atop a flawlessly baked crust. The gastronomic journey continues with the lip-smacking Saz Turkey Rueben Sandwich, featuring smoked turkey breast, mustard mayonnaise, buffalo mozzarella, tomato, cranberry ketchup, and kale pesto.

A drizzle of warmth

Moving to the main course, the feast includes Thanksgiving on a Plate. This non-vegetarian extravaganza brings together turkey ballotine, prunes, cranberry, herbs, bread stuffing, sweet potato cake, charred Brussels, and roast gravy.

Confit Duck Breast Salad

The dessert offerings ensure a sweet ending to the meal. The Spiced Harvest Cake captures the essence of the season with pumpkin namelaka, pumpkin seed praline, pumpkin spice cake, pumpkin anglaise, and carrot cake. For a vegetarian delight, the Sazilicious Cinnarolls beckon with cinnamon rolls, sticky apple crumble, and a scoop of velvety ice cream.

Cocktails and mocktails

Featuring an array of unique and flavourful concoctions, kick off the festivities with the Thanksgiving Highball—a delightful blend of gin, green apple, lime acid, chilling tincture, and soda, garnished with a delicate skeleton leaf. Embrace the spirit of the season with Feast Mode, a rich fusion of whiskey, Aperol, cherry liqueur, and pickled plum brine, adorned with a tempting chocolate-dipped cherry.

You can also spice things up with the Jammin Bunny, crafted with Pistola Joven, Jamun, jalapeño brine, and citrus, finished off with a zesty coriander salt rim. End your evening on a saccharine note with the Berrini, a refreshing mix of berry liqueur, cranberry, sparkling wine, and citrus, garnished with plump blueberries.

Pizza

For those aiming to elevate their Thanksgiving celebration, the carving station offers a tempting option of a Whole Turkey or Half Turkey available for pre-orders until December 20. This non-vegetarian delight includes roasted turkey, bread stuffing, spicy Brussels sprouts, grilled citrus, and sweet potato cake.

At Saz American Brasserie, Jio World Drive, Mumbai. From 23rd to 26th November 2023. 12-11:30 pm. Rs. 5,500 upwards.

