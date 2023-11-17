The Nest – the cosy new café in Bandra with a homely vibe

Find a semblance of a home at the newfound restaurant, The Nest, in Bandra. The recently opened space in the city’s cosmopolitan hotspot distinguishes itself with a warm ambience paired with curated coffees and cultivated comfort food. A cosy reading nook to a faux fireplace emulate the sense of being in one’s confine and your appetite being well taken care of by the warm hospitality of the servers.

Helmed by the vision of Khushal and Priyanka Kotak, The Nest feels like a ‘home’ in the immersive café culture. “We believe in the saying Athithi Devo Bhava and want to make sure anyone who steps in our restaurant feels that way by giving them a great culinary experience and a warm ambience. The Nest is whatever you want it to be’; may it be a place to work, to bring your loved one out on a date or your daily hangout place. For us, more than serving food and beverages, it is about serving an experience to each and every one who walks into the doors of our place. We want to inculcate a sense of belonging and create a ‘second home’ for our guests,” they say.

This thought is reflected in the subtle-toned interiors. Bamboo work, jute mats, jute rope chairs and earthy tones of beige, and off-white green don the space. With a select collection of coffees sourced directly from the farms, they promise a distinct flavour to one’s everyday potion. Pair them with a comfort menu that includes the best Asian, Continental, European, Lebanese and café staples. Some of the signature dishes from their menu include toasties on sourdough bread, handmade pasta, sushi and ramen. All the breads are freshly baked guaranteeing a fresh luscious feel and an enticing aroma of the specialty coffees. If you have a sweet tooth, their signature dessert, Kunafa Nest with Gulab Jamun, will linger on your tastebuds.

As you step in, it feels refreshing and distinct from the typical restaurant aura that beautifully comes to life in its interiors. Small plantlets create a natural aesthetic that resonates with a feeling of calm and shadowy comfort in one’s peaceful corner at home. There is a small library with books from different genres, so you can pick up a good read if you are alone. For a group of friends, there is a collection of board games to play and reminisce about the good old days

So, if you have been looking for a cosy place to take your mama on a coffee date or talk life with your best friend, The Nest is ready to host your special evening. And while you take an Insta-friendly picture, the relishing food will also be a part of your memorable outing.