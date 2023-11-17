This month-long dessert festival in the city champions white chocolate

Chefs all across the globe have been using chocolate to make some of the most desirable delicacies that mankind has known. These delicacies have become classics with time and taking inspiration from them, Chef de cuisine Jaishankar of Feathers has created a new menu comprising 10 desserts made entirely using white chocolate. And the chocolate he has used for the desserts featured at the festival is Callebaut which has been specifically imported from the USA.

The White Chocolate Entremet is a German-style dish that was exquisite.

We began with the White Chocolate Entremet, a dessert that takes two days to make! We learn that the pattern present on the mousse was not created through a mould and rather it has been shaped by hand by the chefs at Truffles. With the caramel filling and the dark chocolate ring on top, the dessert looked smashing. As for its taste, well, before we had taken a bite of any other dessert, we decided that there's nothing beating this, for it was that good.

The cheesecake was arguably the best when it comes to being

rich in flavourand filling up one's stomach.

Nonetheless, we moved on to the next dish, which was a Pista White Chocolate Cheesecake, which was richer in flavour than the previous dessert. The highlight of the dish was the use of pistachios which were then sprayed with edible gold paint. This dish was as rich as a cheesecake can get and one slice of the cake can easily get classified as a meal as it is a very heavy dish. Something to be avoided by those on a strict diet.

Another highlight of the festival was the Red Velvet White Chocolate Pastry. It was a fluffy, layered dessert that was as soft as a flower petal, yet creamy at the same time. Oh! it also looks stunning and mouth-watering and naturally, is Instagram worthy too.

The Coconut Mousse is a dish that should be consumed with a clear mind

to understand its flavours.

After trying the White Forest Petit Gateâu and the Orange White Chocolate Terrine, the chef served us the Coconut Mousse with White Chocolate Glaze. It is one of those dishes that does not stand out in a group. But, that changes when one takes a spoonful of it. The way the mousse and the sponge (on which it sits) taste when eaten together is unmatched and cream and milk chocolate slices add to the experience without a doubt. Funnily enough, the taste that lingers in your mouth after you've eaten the dessert is that of coconut, which in itself is rather enjoyable.

There are more desserts inspired by classics from the UK, France and Germany on the list, but we had to windup the tasting session, for our tummy could not take anymore. It is then a good thing that the festival will go on until the end of the month, for we plan to go back soon!

INR 290++. On till November 30. At Truffles, Feathers - A Radha Hotel.