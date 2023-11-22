Thanksgiving 2023: What's for dinner at Mumbai's Neuma?

This Thanksgiving, savor a culinary celebration meticulously crafted by Chef Hitesh Shanbhag at Mumbai’s Neuma. With a masterful blend of classic American traditions and global influences, Chef Hitesh introduces a menu that pays homage to timeless delights such as Roasted Turkey with trimmings while also highlighting comforting vegetarian selections. Chef Hitesh's vision for Thanksgiving at Neuma extends beyond the confines of the plate; it's a heartfelt invitation to partake in a shared meal that transcends borders, uniting loved ones.

The menu reflects his culinary innovations, featuring an equally enticing vegetarian selection, and embodies his passion for crafting an unforgettable dining experience. The menu offers a delightful array of choices to cater to different preferences.

For those favouring vegetarian options, there's the tempting Butternut Squash & Sage Casserole complemented by feta and scallion oil, Zucchini & Asparagus bathed in lemon garlic butter, a rich Cheddar Mac n Cheese featuring American cheese and herbed parmesan and a Margherita Pizzeta adorned with buffalo mozzarella and basil.

On the non-vegetarian side, the selection includes Roasted Turkey with all the trimmings, complete with cranberry sauce and cornbread stuffing, Lamb Chops with pistachio mash and a shallot and shiraz jus, Chicken & Leeks Pizzeta with bocconcini, and SeaBass VeraCruz featuring cherry tomatoes, citrus and parsley.

To conclude the culinary journey, the dessert offerings include a tempting Apple & Pecan Pie and a decadent White Chocolate Foam, as well as a Pumpkin Spiced Tiramisu with Cinnamon Dust and Pumpkin Veloute. This diverse menu promises a feast for the senses, blending a variety of flavours and textures to create a memorable dining experience.

Meal for two: INR 2,500 (excluding alcohol) At Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai.

