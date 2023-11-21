This Thanksgiving, indulge in a feast beyond ordinary delights at CIRQA Mumbai 

In a celebration that merges the essence of a traditional Western Thanksgiving with a touch of Mumbai flair, CIRQA, the recently inaugurated neighbourhood cocktail bar, invites patrons to savour a delightful fusion of flavours this festive season. The city is poised for a unique experience as CIRQA transforms the dining landscape with its distinctive offering—the Rumtastic Thanksgiving Affair.

CIRQA offers a unique dining experience with a blend of traditional and modern ambience. Their special Thanksgiving menu is not to be missed. The menu features a range of delectable dishes such as the CIRQA Turkey Sandwich, Duck Prosciutto, Spinach and Greens Frittata, Brown Butter Mash, and Spiced Cheesecake, among others. Along with these dishes, diners can also enjoy Pumpkin Pie. The menu is available throughout the entire week of Thanksgiving and is prepared with great skill and attention to detail.

But it's not just about the food. The CIRQA team has curated an unforgettable evening that transcends the ordinary, embracing the spirit of a classic Thanksgiving filled with warmth, laughter, and engaging conversations. The highlight of the event is the Rumtastic Thanksgiving Experience, catering to the palates of rum enthusiasts. The evening will be elevated by the presence of Mr. Victor de Benito, Head Distiller of East-Side Distillery, offering an exclusive tasting of Nomad Oscuro rum. This will be followed by an indulgent Thanksgiving Feast served family-style, featuring expertly crafted rum cocktails and delectable desserts.

The Rumtastic Thanksgiving Experience

Date: 25th November, Saturday

Time: 7 pm to 9 pm

Booking required



Thanksgiving Special Menu

Date: 21st to 26th November

Reservation required



