Mumbai welcomes its first premium neighbourhood bar inspired by the Godfather Era

Larrikin, Mumbai's first Godfather-era-inspired premium neighbourhood bar, offers a nostalgic experience that takes patrons back to the 1980s. The establishment's name reflects a playful, mischievous, and witty atmosphere, adding an intriguing element to the place. Tucked away by the Juhu beach, Larrikin is the ultimate destination for those seeking a unique experience.

Interiors

The dark, dimly-lit interiors of the space play a crucial role in setting the tone and ambience. The soft and warm lighting creates an intimate and inviting environment that exudes elegance. The walls are adorned with unique animal art installations that tell captivating stories, adding depth and character to the space while paying homage to the region's heritage and traditions. This authenticity enhances the overall experience, making patrons feel a sense of belonging and familiarity.

Coffee Gola

The bar offers an impressive selection of expertly mixed cocktails that are inspired by local culture and curated by the renowned mixologist, Chetan Gangan. Some of the must-try signature cocktails include B-tel Negroni, which is a harmonious blend of betel leaf-infused gin, Campari, and gulkand Rosso that awakens the senses. Timeless Geezer is another must-try cocktail that immerses you in the rich flavours of bourbon infused with spices, complemented by bitters, maple syrup, and a touch of corn smoke.



The restaurant boasts of having a premium cigar collection, which can be enjoyed in a dedicated spacious area. Alongside the cigars, guests can also choose from a wide selection of single-malt whiskies.

Larrikin BBQ Pork Ribs

The food menu at Larrikin is inspired by European cuisine and features imported prime-cut meats. Chef Dil Gurung has curated an exquisite blend of dishes, including New Zealand Lamb Chops, fire-smoked lamb chops with grilled baby carrot, asparagus, French beans, served with butter herbs black rice and red wine jus; smoked chicken wings, fire-grilled boneless chicken wings in smokey BBQ marinade served with arugula feta salad; Larrikin BBQ Pork ribs, pork ribs marinated with homemade BBQ sauce served with oven-roasted sweet potato and asparagus; Bacon pork belly, smoked fire-grilled bacon-wrapped pork belly served with roasted herbs sweet potato and Brussels sprouts; Pizza Frutti de Mare; loaded mix seafood of grilled prawns, squid, and scallops in celery-scallion-cilantro sauce; artichoke tortellini, stuffed tortellini with artichoke, sundried tomatoes, spinach, and homemade ricotta cream cheese in pine nut pesto sauce served with garlic bread, and more.

These dishes are meticulously prepared to satisfy even the most discerning palate. The music selection at Larrikin is carefully curated to create a sophisticated and relaxed atmosphere. Additionally, Larrikin hosts weekly jazz nights, where live jazz performances take centre stage, providing an engaging and culturally rich experience for guests. Ankit Tamang, a visionary entrepreneur and the second-generation owner of China Gate Group, is the mastermind behind this exceptional venture.



