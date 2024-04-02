Experience the essence of Japan at Kyma's Sakura Festival

Kyma, a restaurant that offers an exquisite dining experience in the heart of the city, is celebrating the traditional Japanese Cherry blossom season. For many Japanese people, the blooming of the cherry blossom trees represents human life, transience, and nobility. It's a tradition to celebrate and cherish the cherry blossoms during their limited flowering period. Kyma is honouring this tradition by organizing the Sakura Festival, which invites guests to indulge in the beauty and flavours of Japan's iconic cherry blossoms.

"We are thrilled to bring the essence of Japan's cherry blossom season to Kyma's Sakura Festival" says Ankita Poojari, Director of Kyma. "With our new white Cherry blossom tree installation and Japanese lanterns adorning the restaurant, coupled with elevated bar decor featuring pink cherry blossoms, we aim to transport our guests to the enchanting beauty of Japan's springtime."