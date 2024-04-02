Experience the essence of Japan at Kyma's Sakura Festival

Kyma, a restaurant that offers an exquisite dining experience in the heart of the city, is celebrating the traditional Japanese Cherry blossom season. For many Japanese people, the blooming of the cherry blossom trees represents human life, transience, and nobility. It's a tradition to celebrate and cherish the cherry blossoms during their limited flowering period. Kyma is honouring this tradition by organizing the Sakura Festival, which invites guests to indulge in the beauty and flavours of Japan's iconic cherry blossoms.
"We are thrilled to bring the essence of Japan's cherry blossom season to Kyma's Sakura Festival" says Ankita Poojari, Director of Kyma. "With our new white Cherry blossom tree installation and Japanese lanterns adorning the restaurant, coupled with elevated bar decor featuring pink cherry blossoms, we aim to transport our guests to the enchanting beauty of Japan's springtime."
Kyma is offering a tantalizing array of traditional Japanese delicacies and artisanal sugar-free cocktails inspired by the spirit of spring. The Sakura Festival menu curated by Kyma's talented chefs features delicacies like Futo Maki, traditional sushi filled with crispy vegetables or eels and Ebi Tempura served with dashi broth. The menu also features Okonomiyaki, a Japanese Teppanyaki savoury pancake, and the refreshing Salmon Cucumber Rolls with Sumiso Sauce. For those seeking a vegetarian option, the Tofu Steak, pan-grilled tofu with chef's special sauce, offers a flavourful alternative. To satisfy sweet cravings, you can delight in Daifuku, red bean mochi, and the ethereal Raindrop Cake, a clear jelly cake adorned with strawberry and cherry blossom. In addition to these exquisite offerings, Chef will also incorporate signature classics from their menu, ensuring a diverse and delightful dining experience for all.
"We have curated a menu that showcases the best of Japanese cuisine, from classic sushi to innovative sugar-free cocktails," says Nikita Poojari, Director of Kyma. "Our aim is to offer guests a truly unforgettable dining experience that captures the essence of Japanese culture and celebrates the arrival of spring."
Complementing the culinary delights is a selection of meticulously crafted sugar-free cocktails, each designed to enhance the Sakura Festival experience. You can indulge in the refreshing Sake Lychee Martini, the sophisticated Junmai, the crisp and invigorating Shiragiku Highball, the harmonious Toki Sour, and the celebratory Sparkling Sakura.
"Kyma's Sakura Festival is a celebration of the exquisite flavours and cultural richness of Japan" adds Nikhil Rochlani, Managing Partner. "It's an opportunity for our guests to experience the magic of cherry blossom season while savouring our culinary delights and artisanal cocktails."
Immerse yourself in the enchanting ambience of Kyma's Sakura Festival and savour the flavours of Japan amidst the splendour of cherry blossoms.
On till 18th April, 2024