Sesame-Hyatt Centric's 'Sakura Matsuri' offers a culinary escape to Japan

As you step into Sesame, you will be swept away by the enchanting ambience of 'Hanami'. This immersive experience celebrates the traditional Japanese practice of cherry blossom viewing, with meticulous attention to detail transforming the restaurant into a vibrant canvas. At the core of it all stands a magnificent sakura tree, serving as the focal point of the experience. Delicately hand-painted cherry blossoms adorn the restaurant, enhancing the visual allure. These elements collectively transport you to Japan. Be sure not to overlook the special weekend workshops, providing a delightful immersion into Japanese culture to complement the captivating surroundings.

The heart of 'Sakura Matsuri' lies in its specially curated menu. Each dish is a culinary masterpiece, showcasing fresh, seasonal ingredients artfully transformed into exquisite creations.

You can indulge in delicacies like Salmon Tataki with Shirae, Scallop and Amaebi Ceviche and the Hanami Roll. Main courses include dishes like The Tantanmen, Tsukumen, Karage Katsu Curry and Black Cod Miso, a comforting embrace of familiar flavours, melts on your tongue, a testament to the exquisite marriage of bold innovation and timeless tradition.

Sesame's 'Sakura Matsuri' transcends a simple dining experience. It's a cultural immersion, a celebration of art, and a tribute to the fleeting beauty of the Cherry Blossom season.