Exploring the art of mixology with Pankaj Balachandran

Ever had a cocktail that tastes exactly like pasta or chocolate or even a PBJ sandwich? This man has managed to convert some of our favourite foods into delicious glasses of cocktails. Meet Pankaj Balachandran — who first wanted to delve into cooking but later got intrigued by the art of mixology.
A name synonymous with innovation and excellence in the Indian beverage industry, Pankaj is the founder of a popular bar in India and Brand Director of Shashari Spirits, and has carved a niche for himself, transforming the mixology landscape with his creativity and expertise.
Pankaj's career path includes leading high-profile bars within a renowned luxury hotel chain, followed by co-founding several groundbreaking establishments. One of these ventures achieved international acclaim, securing a top-five position in Asia's bar scene in 2022.
But did you know that once this top-ranked mixologist forgot to add alcohol in cocktails for a table full of people?
While trying and testing for an upcoming event, which was lip-smacking to say the least, we talked to Pankaj about art of mixology, the passion behind crafting the perfect drink, and Pankaj's remarkable journey in the world of hospitality and spirits.
Here are some excerpts:
How did you first start your journey in mixology? What inspired you to go into this field?
My journey began as a hospitality management student at IHM Bombay. The city holds a special place in my heart. During my studies, I got an opportunity to train with a popular luxury hotel group in Dubai for a few months. When I returned to India, I was fortunate to join another big brand. As the manager, I developed a keen interest in mixology and cocktails. After five years, I decided to leave and dive deep into the world of mixology, hospitality, and bars.
That’s fascinating. You mentioned starting something of your own. Can you tell us more about that?
Absolutely. I set up Perch Wine and Coffee Bar and a cocktail room called Boots which was one of the early entrants from India in the 50 Best Bars. I also founded Bar by Collector, a consulting company for bars, aiming to build spaces where we ourselves would want to drink. We consulted for several bars. Eventually, I moved from Delhi to Goa to open Tesouro, a bar that became very close to my heart. We opened it in 2020, and it soon became the number four bar in Asia, a first for any bar from India.
What is it about drinks that fascinate you?
Initially, I wanted to be a chef and I still love cooking. Mixology felt like a natural extension of that passion. It's about knowing how to work with ingredients, balance flavors, and create something enjoyable, much like cooking. The world of bars and cocktails involves hospitality, serving people, and providing a complete experience with great drinks, which is what keeps me going.
You’ve mentioned that you’re now based in Goa. How is life there?
Goa is beautiful, especially during the monsoons, despite the excess rain. It's an amazing place to live, though you can't hit the beaches as often during the monsoon. The weather adds a unique charm to the place.
Do you have a go-to bar in Goa?
I enjoy a few places, but if I’m in the mood for something geeky and technical, I often end up at my own Countertop Lab. It’s a place for R&D, trying out new ideas, and pushing the boundaries of what we can do with drinks.
You have had a remarkable career. Could you tell us about some of the initiatives you’ve been involved in recently?
One initiative I’m excited about is the Savor Series by Marriott Bonvoy. We aim to showcase world-class bars and cocktail menus, spotlighting the ingenuity of our mixologists. We kicked off this initiative at a popular Mumbai hotel with great success. Following this, 13 of our in-house bars across the country will roll out handcrafted menus and cocktails under the Savor Series for guests to experience.
Finally, what advice would you give to aspiring mixologists?
Stay curious, never stop learning, and be passionate about what you do. The world of mixology is vast and constantly evolving, so keep experimenting and always aim to create memorable experiences for your guests.