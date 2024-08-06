Exploring the art of mixology with Pankaj Balachandran

How did you first start your journey in mixology? What inspired you to go into this field?

My journey began as a hospitality management student at IHM Bombay. The city holds a special place in my heart. During my studies, I got an opportunity to train with a popular luxury hotel group in Dubai for a few months. When I returned to India, I was fortunate to join another big brand. As the manager, I developed a keen interest in mixology and cocktails. After five years, I decided to leave and dive deep into the world of mixology, hospitality, and bars.

That’s fascinating. You mentioned starting something of your own. Can you tell us more about that?

Absolutely. I set up Perch Wine and Coffee Bar and a cocktail room called Boots which was one of the early entrants from India in the 50 Best Bars. I also founded Bar by Collector, a consulting company for bars, aiming to build spaces where we ourselves would want to drink. We consulted for several bars. Eventually, I moved from Delhi to Goa to open Tesouro, a bar that became very close to my heart. We opened it in 2020, and it soon became the number four bar in Asia, a first for any bar from India.

What is it about drinks that fascinate you?

Initially, I wanted to be a chef and I still love cooking. Mixology felt like a natural extension of that passion. It's about knowing how to work with ingredients, balance flavors, and create something enjoyable, much like cooking. The world of bars and cocktails involves hospitality, serving people, and providing a complete experience with great drinks, which is what keeps me going.

You’ve mentioned that you’re now based in Goa. How is life there?

Goa is beautiful, especially during the monsoons, despite the excess rain. It's an amazing place to live, though you can't hit the beaches as often during the monsoon. The weather adds a unique charm to the place.

Do you have a go-to bar in Goa?

I enjoy a few places, but if I’m in the mood for something geeky and technical, I often end up at my own Countertop Lab. It’s a place for R&D, trying out new ideas, and pushing the boundaries of what we can do with drinks.