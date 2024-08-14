Five places to enjoy Independence Day flavours in Mumbai

This Independence Day, The Westin Mumbai Garden City invites you for a special celebration honouring India's diverse and rich culinary heritage. The Independence Day Lunch at Seasonal Tastes is not just a meal but a tribute to the unity in diversity that defines our nation.

India's culinary landscape is a vibrant tapestry of flavours, spices, and traditions from every corner of the country. From the aromatic biryanis of Hyderabad to the tangy chaats of Delhi, from the rich curries of Kerala to the sweet delights of Bengal, the menu is a curated journey through the heart of India's gastronomic diversity. Each dish is crafted to tell a story of regional pride and the cultural richness that makes our nation unique.

This special event is designed to bring families and friends together in an atmosphere of joy and patriotism. As you savour the varied flavours, you’ll also be part of a community that appreciates the significance of this historic day.

Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Mumbai Garden City |15th August 2024 | 12.30 PM to 4.00 PM

Cost: Buffet Brunch INR 3,399+ taxes (Non-alcohol) & INR 4,,899+ taxes (Alcohol)