Five places to enjoy Independence Day flavours in Mumbai

This Independence Day, The Westin Mumbai Garden City invites you for a special celebration honouring India's diverse and rich culinary heritage. The Independence Day Lunch at Seasonal Tastes is not just a meal but a tribute to the unity in diversity that defines our nation.
India's culinary landscape is a vibrant tapestry of flavours, spices, and traditions from every corner of the country. From the aromatic biryanis of Hyderabad to the tangy chaats of Delhi, from the rich curries of Kerala to the sweet delights of Bengal, the menu is a curated journey through the heart of India's gastronomic diversity. Each dish is crafted to tell a story of regional pride and the cultural richness that makes our nation unique.
This special event is designed to bring families and friends together in an atmosphere of joy and patriotism. As you savour the varied flavours, you’ll also be part of a community that appreciates the significance of this historic day.
Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Mumbai Garden City |15th August 2024 | 12.30 PM to 4.00 PM
Cost: Buffet Brunch INR 3,399+ taxes (Non-alcohol) & INR 4,,899+ taxes (Alcohol)
ITC Grand Central, Mumbai, is celebrating 78th year of freedom with a grand culinary tribute at Hornby’s Pavilion with a special ‘Freedom Feasts’ buffet lunch, meticulously curated to reflect the unity and diversity that define our nation.
The buffet will take guests on a culinary voyage across India, with a selection of dishes from every corner of the country. From the rich curries of the North to the spicy delicacies of the South, the tangy flavours of the East to the sweet treats of the West, each dish is prepared with authentic ingredients and traditional recipes, offering a true taste of India.
In a nod to the Indian flag, the buffet will feature tri-colour-themed dishes, with the standout being a refreshing cucumber and cream cheese salad adorned with a vibrant orange caviar topping. This dish, symbolising the saffron, white, and green of the Indian flag, represents the unity in diversity that is the hallmark of our nation.
The dessert section will be a tribute to the sweet victory of freedom, featuring classic Indian sweets like gulab jamun, rasgulla, and kaju katli, alongside innovative creations like the tri-colour kulfi, which blends traditional flavours with a patriotic twist.
Hornby’s Pavilion, ITC Grand Central, Mumbai | 15th August 2024 | 12:30 PM to 2:45 PM
Cost: INR 1,947+ taxes per person
This Independence Day, immerse yourself in an unparalleled experience at Hotel Marine Plaza's The Bayview, where exquisite dishes are complemented by the breathtaking view of Marine Drive, famously known as the Queen’s Necklace. Delight in their special Ramen menu, perfect for savouring the flavours of the season while enjoying the majestic seascape. For those with a penchant for Asian cuisine, The Oriental Blossom offers a delightful array of flavours that promise to transport your taste buds to the heart of Asia.
Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive | 15th August 2024 | 1.00 PM to 3.30 PM
Cost: INR 2,240 for lunch buffet
This Independence Day, treat your family to a delightful experience at Pritam Da Dhaba, offering an extensive menu of North Indian cuisine and unique retro cocktails. From classics like Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani to favourites like Karari Roti and Chicken Tikka, the culinary journey is sure to please every palate.
Quench your thirst with refreshing chass, a traditional buttermilk beverage, and enjoy unique retro cocktails like The Big B, a tall and powerful Achari Mojito that will leave you craving more. Then there's Garam Dharam, a bold Garam Masala Whiskey Sour that makes a lasting impression.
Pritam Da Dhaba Juhu & Dadar Outlet | 15th August 2024 | 11 AM to 12 AM
Cost: INR 1,600 for two
Celebrate Independence Day at Millo, for exceptional vegetarian cuisine and amazing cocktails. Savour the rich flavours of Lahori Paneer Tikka and the delightful Samosa Pinwheel, or enjoy the crispy and tangy Palak Patta Chaat. Their signature Burrata Butter Masala promises a unique twist on a classic, while Dheemi Aanch ki Dum Biryani offers a slow-cooked delight that’s bursting with flavours. Complement your meal with our innovative cocktails, each designed to enhance your dining experience.
Millo | Kamala Mills, Lower Parel | 15th August 2024 | 12 PM to 12 AM
Cost: INR 2,000 for two