It's always 'breakfast time' at this Mumbai cafe

Want to catch up on your early dose of delicious breakfasts or hang out with friends for a late brunch, you will get it all at the Le Café’s newly introduced breakfast menu. The breakfast spread is available between 10 am to noon and consists of delicious spreads like Healthy quinoa bowl, Avocado and Date Smoothie Bowl, Warm Red Amaranth Porridge and more. For those who prefer to indulge in breakfast items all throughout the day, can check out the all-day breakfast items available between 10 am to 7 pm comprising Chicken Pate Toast, No-Egg Omelette, Salmon and Eggs, Paneer Salli Boti and more.