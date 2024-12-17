This iconic American smoothie brand launches its first India outlet in Mumbai

After winning the hearts of people in several States of the USA, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and more, the American smoothie and juice bar Jamba makes its debut in India at Khar in Mumbai. The healthy menu includes a variety of classic and super blends including plant-based smoothies, bowls, and juices, perfect for all health-conscious individuals.
Some of the must-try items inlcude Mango-a-go-go, Caribbean passion, berry mango chiller, Spicy tropical mango, Peanut butter honey, Apples n’ greens and more.
The debut outlet is located in Khar.