This newly opened Mumbai diner brings the flavours of Beirut to the city

Adding to the culinary fabric of Mumbai is the newest outlet of this luxury diner-Arbab which brings the flavours of Beirut to the city. The first outlet was established in 2019 by Fahad and Faiz Kadawala with Chef Rawad Monzer as the executive chef. The recently launched outlet, which is the third in line, in Versova, Andheri is 2000 sq ft and guised in the colours and elements of Lebanon.
The interiors are pastel shades with warm tones, spacious layout and an intricate décor which makes it ideal for family gatherings, celebratory events, casual meals or even a luxe date. Arbab is a blend of luxury, sophistication, timelessness and tradition for modern patrons.
The menu consists of items like creamy Hummus, Shish Tawouk Rice, Arbab Rice, the Mixed Grill and indulgent desserts like Baklava and Quatro Leches, offering, quality, taste and more.