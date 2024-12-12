This newly opened Mumbai diner brings the flavours of Beirut to the city

The interiors are pastel shades with warm tones, spacious layout and an intricate décor which makes it ideal for family gatherings, celebratory events, casual meals or even a luxe date. Arbab is a blend of luxury, sophistication, timelessness and tradition for modern patrons.

The menu consists of items like creamy Hummus, Shish Tawouk Rice, Arbab Rice, the Mixed Grill and indulgent desserts like Baklava and Quatro Leches, offering, quality, taste and more.