Taste the flavours of Hong Kong at this Mumbai pop-up

Grand Hyatt Mumbai’s China House Restaurant is all set to offer its patrons an immersive culinary experience by Chef Chan Chi Man Edmond from Grand Hyatt Hong Kong who will present some of the exquisite Hong Kong cuisine on your plate. Savour the rich taste of Wok-fried prawns with spicy crab roe sauce, Steamed giant garoupa Fillet with cordyceps flowers, Sichuan peppercorn and soya sauce, Crispy Loong Kong chicken and Signature fried rice with scallops, Barbecued pork, Beetroot, green beans, egg and preserved vegetables.