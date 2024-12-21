The mint new Awadhi restaurant in Mumbai breathes succulence into specials

You might have to take a covert stroll around the swanky JW Sahar premises before you slink upstairs to the 10th floor to their latest culinary gem, BarQat — meaning abundance, in Urdu. A fitting ode that the secret, open-air restaurant shapes to the Awadhi specials, bursting with flavours and culinary renditions in lip-smacking kebabs, biryani, Indian rotis and more.

Draped in moonlight, this is an enchanting space. Perfect to toast the winter in Mumbai, with fairy lights kissing the cosy spaces and the foliage-lined walkways. It’s a holiday-feeling that suffuses the restaurant, with an open bar and a slice of plush indoor seating as well, should your little heart desire. “Awadhi cuisine has its own character and we have tried to retain the robustness of the recipes through the flavours, streamlining the garnishes. It is an ingredient forward menu that celebrates the ancient recipes from the City of Nawabs,” explains Chef Prakash Chettiyar, Director of Culinary, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar.