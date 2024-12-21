The mint new Awadhi restaurant in Mumbai breathes succulence into specials

You might have to take a covert stroll around the swanky JW Sahar premises before you slink upstairs to the 10th floor to their latest culinary gem, BarQat — meaning abundance, in Urdu. A fitting ode that the secret, open-air restaurant shapes to the Awadhi specials, bursting with flavours and culinary renditions in lip-smacking kebabs, biryani, Indian rotis and more.
Draped in moonlight, this is an enchanting space. Perfect to toast the winter in Mumbai, with fairy lights kissing the cosy spaces and the foliage-lined walkways. It’s a holiday-feeling that suffuses the restaurant, with an open bar and a slice of plush indoor seating as well, should your little heart desire. “Awadhi cuisine has its own character and we have tried to retain the robustness of the recipes through the flavours, streamlining the garnishes. It is an ingredient forward menu that celebrates the ancient recipes from the City of Nawabs,” explains Chef Prakash Chettiyar, Director of Culinary, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar.
BarQat scores high in all the litmus tests: the Nalli Nihari arrives poised in an earthen bowl, hot and succulent in its brooding, spicy gravy. There is something intensely satisfying about soaking bits of the khasta khameeri roti in the curry amidst the nip in the air, and below the starry skies. The meat is perfectly done, falling off the bone that brings in a swoosh of yummy marrow. Hamari Dal Makhani is a salaam to the old, perfected recipe of the kaali dal, slowly simmered overnight in handis. The Chooza Makhani is another superlative rendition of the chicken in all its buttery glory.
The menu at BarQat is beautifully concise, not leaving you to wade through yards of confusing choices. The heroes are lined up with precision, and quickly, on the table. The Mahi Ambi tikka is a juicy revelation with the tender, moist fish arriving stroked with a bit of mango powder for that slight tang. The seekh kebabs glide off the skewers, and you can line up the delicious spin along a warm, roomali roti.
Bhatti Ka Kalmi is another superstar for chicken-lovers. The magic of hand pounded Awadhi spices unfurls on your tongue as you dig into the smoky, chicken legs on your plate. On point. From the tandoor, other specials include the supersized Bhatti ka Jheenga served with caramelised onions, and the Sarson Broccoli — with chunks of marinated, mouthfuls of florets rubbed with kasundi and cream cheese in delicious smokiness. For mutton-lovers, the Raan is unmissable with the leg on lamb bringing in the taste of the khansamas from the royal corridors of the Nawabs in Lucknow. With the spices humming on your lips, flavourful and delightful, dip into the dum special in the Awadhi gosht biryani, with a spot of raita.
Dessert is a classic win in warm dodha barfi — a whisper from the wintry specials in North India. Served up with salted pistachio ice cream fennel and black pepper tuille. The BarQat chikki comes very close to the flavours of the Lucknow ki umda kulfi, in its almond, pistachio and chikki inserts.
The service is impeccable, with the always present, but never obtrusive staff moving quietly and sharing information about each dish without disturbing your evening. Take a bow, Chef Chettiyar and team.
Make your way here. BarQat is perfect for extended family gatherings, a meal on-the-go, or an honest celebration with sumptuous food.
Meal for two : INR 5,000.
7 pm onwards. Weekends open for brunch.
BarQat at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar
- Story by Shilpi Madan