Toujours’ magical Christmas Collection is a festive feast for the senses

The highlights include a Chocolate Advent Calendar, featuring an assortment of Belgian chocolate pralines and biscuit-covered delights, perfect for counting down to Christmas.

Fans of traditional holiday bakes will love the warmly spiced Gingerbread House and the grander Gingerbread Mansion, both adorned with colorful candies and festive lights. Toujours’ signature Buche de Noel Yule Logs come in indulgent flavours like dark chocolate praline crunch and berry mascarpone, while the Traditional Plum Cake is a masterpiece loaded with rum-soaked fruits and nuts.