Toujours’ magical Christmas Collection is a festive feast for the senses

Mumbai’s luxury patisserie brand Toujours has unveiled its Christmas Collection, and it promises to make your festivities unforgettable. Crafted by French-trained patissier Alpa Pereira, the collection is a blend of classic holiday traditions with innovative flavours and designs, making it a true feast for the senses.
The highlights include a Chocolate Advent Calendar, featuring an assortment of Belgian chocolate pralines and biscuit-covered delights, perfect for counting down to Christmas.
Fans of traditional holiday bakes will love the warmly spiced Gingerbread House and the grander Gingerbread Mansion, both adorned with colorful candies and festive lights. Toujours’ signature Buche de Noel Yule Logs come in indulgent flavours like dark chocolate praline crunch and berry mascarpone, while the Traditional Plum Cake is a masterpiece loaded with rum-soaked fruits and nuts.
For playful indulgences, try their Christmas Cake Pops, Hot Chocolate Sticks, or the viral-inspired Christmas Tart—a pistachio Kunafa creation on a buttery chocolate sable base. The brand also offers unique gifting options like the Macaron Wreath, Gourmet Trio Box, and Paint-Your-Own Cookie Box—a fun activity for holiday gatherings.
Perfect for both gifting and celebrations, their Christmas cakes come in flavours like chocolate truffle and salted caramel, decorated as adorable reindeer or teddy bears.