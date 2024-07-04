Indulge in a 56-dish vegetarian breakfast journey through India at this Mumbai-based restaurant

South of Vindhyas, the acclaimed fine-dining restaurant at The Orchid Hotel, Mumbai, is inviting everyone to embark on an unparalleled breakfast adventure. Their menu features a culinary journey through the five South Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu with a staggering 56 authentic vegetarian dishes.

But the exploration doesn't end there; they also present specialties from Maharashtra and North India, ensuring a truly diverse and enriching dining experience. Nestled within the captivating embrace of a charming Mangalore estate house, the restaurant exudes an ambience rich in culture and tradition.

Exquisite artwork adorns the walls, each piece a vibrant tapestry whispering tales of the South's rich heritage. As you step through the threshold, the air thrums with the gentle melodies of southern instrumental music, a soothing symphony that transports you to a land where every sense is awakened. Prepare to be enveloped in a world where a meal becomes an immersive experience, a celebration of culture and tradition served on a plate.