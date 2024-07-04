Indulge in a 56-dish vegetarian breakfast journey through India at this Mumbai-based restaurant

South of Vindhyas, the acclaimed fine-dining restaurant at The Orchid Hotel, Mumbai, is inviting everyone to embark on an unparalleled breakfast adventure. Their menu features a culinary journey through the five South Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu with a staggering 56 authentic vegetarian dishes.
But the exploration doesn't end there; they also present specialties from Maharashtra and North India, ensuring a truly diverse and enriching dining experience. Nestled within the captivating embrace of a charming Mangalore estate house, the restaurant exudes an ambience rich in culture and tradition.
Exquisite artwork adorns the walls, each piece a vibrant tapestry whispering tales of the South's rich heritage. As you step through the threshold, the air thrums with the gentle melodies of southern instrumental music, a soothing symphony that transports you to a land where every sense is awakened. Prepare to be enveloped in a world where a meal becomes an immersive experience, a celebration of culture and tradition served on a plate.
From the moment you arrive, South of Vindhyas prioritizes your comfort. A warm welcome awaits you from a hostess dressed in traditional Kerala attire. As you take your seat, you’re not just dining; you’re embarking on a delightful sit-down buffet experience where a feast of delicious dishes awaits your selection.
The extensive vegetarian menu, curated by chef Bala, boasts a staggering 56 dishes that are a testament to the vibrant culinary tapestry of India. Begin your journey with the melt-in-your-mouth Coin Idli from Karnataka, move on to the spicy and comforting Misal Pav from Maharashtra.
The legendary Vithal Dosa, a signature dish at South of Vindhyas, is a must-try, as is the protein-packed Moong Dal Chilla. For a delightful explosion of textures and flavours, indulge in the Masala Puri, a medley of crispy puffed rice, vegetables, and tangy chutneys.
To perfectly complement your meal, the restaurant offers the special filter coffee, a smooth and aromatic concoction that will leave you yearning for more.
INR 1,234 onwards. At 70-C, Nehru Road, Hotel Near Mumbai Domestic Airport, Vile Parle (E), Mumbai.