Unlock the lost recipes of Awadh at this culinary expedition in Mumbai

Embracing a hidden chapter in India's culinary history, Ummrao, the renowned restaurant at Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport, is reintroducing the forgotten flavors of the Awadh region with its exclusive new menu — Lost Recipes of Awadh. This limited-time culinary journey promises to take your taste buds on a delightful trip to the royal courts of Lucknow.
Picture yourself as a visitor at a royal banquet, savoring dishes delicately prepared by expert chefs. The culinary experts at Ummrao have extensively studied age-old recipes, rediscovered lost spices, and revived them to offer an exceptional dining journey. Get ready to savour a blend of tastes amidst the delightful ambiance of the eatery, promising a sensory encounter unlike any other, complemented by a culinary delight.
The menu at The Lost Recipes of Awadh offers a tempting selection of unique dishes, each packed with distinctive flavors. Similar to a royal banquet, the restaurant provides a delightful dining experience for all its patrons. Vegetarian diners can enjoy dishes such as the Kumbh & Khubani Malai Kebab, which consists of fresh mushrooms filled with sweet apricot and a hint of Awadhi spice, or the Labgeer, which are fragrant beetroot patties filled with cheese, chilies, and nuts.
Meat enthusiasts can explore a culinary escapade with the Laziz Pasakiyaan, tender lamb chops marinated in a fragrant blend of Awadhi spices, or the Mutton Nargis Kofta, minced lamb dumplings filled with egg and a special mix of spices that simply melt in your mouth. For those who adore seafood, the Samak-e-Lakhnavi offers marinated fish tikka cooked to perfection in a traditional clay oven. A true Awadhi dining experience is not complete without a luscious dessert. Conclude your gastronomic voyage on a delightful note with the Paneer Mewa Kheer, a comforting fusion of creamy rice pudding with cottage cheese and almonds, or the timeless Malai Kulfi, a decadent Indian ice cream infused with cardamom, dry milk solids, and assorted nuts.
On till 30th June, 2024 | 6:30 PM – 11:00 PM
Vegetarian and Non-vegetarian set menus are available, priced at INR 2,500 + taxes and INR 2,800 + taxes respectively.