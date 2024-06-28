Unlock the lost recipes of Awadh at this culinary expedition in Mumbai

Embracing a hidden chapter in India's culinary history, Ummrao, the renowned restaurant at Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport, is reintroducing the forgotten flavors of the Awadh region with its exclusive new menu — Lost Recipes of Awadh. This limited-time culinary journey promises to take your taste buds on a delightful trip to the royal courts of Lucknow.

Picture yourself as a visitor at a royal banquet, savoring dishes delicately prepared by expert chefs. The culinary experts at Ummrao have extensively studied age-old recipes, rediscovered lost spices, and revived them to offer an exceptional dining journey. Get ready to savour a blend of tastes amidst the delightful ambiance of the eatery, promising a sensory encounter unlike any other, complemented by a culinary delight.