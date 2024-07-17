Check out this Carnival Edition Beer and Burger Fest in Mumbai this weekend

You can begin the celebration with six exclusive craft beers, brewed by the folks at BIRA 91, called Goan Gypsy which is inspired by a legendary Indo-Portuguese dessert, Bebinca. This is an easy-drinking stout brewed with roasted chocolate malts and hints of nutmeg and coconut. There’s also another exciting collaboration - Xtra Hoppy with Windmills, Bangalore, an eX-traordinary pale ale inspired by the best IPAs from Australia. Brewed with fine Maris Otter malt and sprinkling of caramel malts, this beer uses generous amounts of classic Australian hops like Vic Secret bursting with vibrant notes of tropical fruit, citrus, and hints of stone fruit.

Experience Woodside Inn’s in-house craft beers starting with Rio Redeemer, a lemonade Lager inspired by Brazil's carnival, Masquerade: This Sangiovese Oenometer masterfully combines craft beer and fine wine, Blanc Out, a delightful hybrid of French wheat ale and American hazy IPA and Paradiso Tropicale: A tart ale bursting with orange and pineapple flavours. The CarniWorld will have two special events during the festival, a Vindaloo Band & Wednesday Live Zipped at Woodside Inn, Andheri on 24th July 2024.

There are 10 decadent burgers, each inspired by different carnival celebrations across the world namely the Rio Riot burger inspired by Brazil's Carnival, Po’ King burger inspired by Mardi Gras, U.S.A; Balkan Blast burger inspired by Rijeka Carnival, Croatia; Aloo Pi-erty Burger inspired by Trinidad and Tobago Carnival; Masqued Don Burger inspired by the Venice Carnival, Italy; Notting Crazy Burger inspired by the Notting Hill Carnival, England; Eggs-tra Easy Burger inspired by Sydney Carnival Australia; Sambal Smash Burger inspired by carnival Solo Batik, Indonesia and Nigerian Yamboree Burger inspired by Calabar Carnival, Nigeria.