Mumbai’s newest culinary adventure is offering an experience beyond bites, brews & beats

Mumbai's culinary landscape is transforming rapidly with new restaurants launching every week, and this one is no less in making its mark. Nestled in the vibrant area of Malad, Novaara is an innovative dining destination offering an unparalleled trifecta of experiences, set to redefine the way we dine, drink, and dance, all under one roof.

Novaara embodies its name by offering a truly unique experience, seamlessly integrating three distinct offerings — All Day Dine, Lounge, and Club — under one roof. Spread across an expansive 11,000 square feet, the retro bar is divided into three distinct sections: Alfresco, Lounge, and High Energy Bar, totalling over 350 covers, each offering a unique ambiance designed to cater to varied dining preferences.