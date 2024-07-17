Mumbai’s newest culinary adventure is offering an experience beyond bites, brews & beats

Mumbai's culinary landscape is transforming rapidly with new restaurants launching every week, and this one is no less in making its mark. Nestled in the vibrant area of Malad, Novaara is an innovative dining destination offering an unparalleled trifecta of experiences, set to redefine the way we dine, drink, and dance, all under one roof.
Novaara embodies its name by offering a truly unique experience, seamlessly integrating three distinct offerings — All Day Dine, Lounge, and Club — under one roof. Spread across an expansive 11,000 square feet, the retro bar is divided into three distinct sections: Alfresco, Lounge, and High Energy Bar, totalling over 350 covers, each offering a unique ambiance designed to cater to varied dining preferences.
When it comes to the food menu, Novaara’s 'Beyond Bites' is an ode to gourmet dining, curated by executive Chef Deepak Waghela, the menu celebrates the artistry of healthy, pure vegetarian indulgence. Among their top 5 signature dishes, the Vietnamese Pizza stands out with its fusion of crispy crust topped with savory Vietnamese ingredients, creating a delightful harmony of flavors. The Purple Potatoes Gnocchi with Turmeric Lemon Sauce offers a unique twist on a classic, where the earthiness of purple potatoes is complemented by the bright, citrusy notes of turmeric lemon sauce.
For those seeking a taste of the Far East, the Kimchi Fried Rice delivers a satisfying umami punch, blending spicy kimchi with perfectly cooked rice and savory seasonings. Their Japanese Egg Roll with Avocado Salsa combines the delicate flavors of Japan with the creamy richness of avocado salsa, creating a dish that balances freshness and indulgence. Finally, their Coconut Curried Soup offers a comforting blend of aromatic spices and creamy coconut milk, making it a favorite for those seeking warmth and depth of flavor. Each dish at Novaara is meticulously crafted to provide a culinary experience that is both memorable and unparalleled, ensuring every visit is a celebration of taste and innovation.
Chef Waghela said, "My goal is to provide a premium experience to all guests coming to Novaara. Crafting a menu solely vegetarian was a challenge, hoping the menu will delight and surprise our guests."
Next, step into 'Beyond Brews', where their expert mixologists and brewmasters craft an eclectic mix of handcrafted cocktails, artisanal beers, and fine wines. Designed to complement our gourmet offerings with quality and creativity, Beyond Brews offers a stylish, relaxed atmosphere perfect for unwinding with friends or enjoying a solo moment. Among their top cocktails are: Nine Elm's 18, a sophisticated blend of aged rum, bitters, and citrus; Brown Derby, featuring bourbon, honey, and grapefruit juice; Cuban Cherry, with rum, cherry liqueur, and fresh lime; Paris Between the Wars, infusing gin with elderflower and lemon; and Cuban Style Ginger, blending ginger beer, rum, and lime.
As the sun sets, it transforms into a vibrant nightlife hotspot with 'Beyond Beats.' Featuring live music, DJ sets, and a dynamic dance floor, Beyond Beats is where the city’s nightlife comes alive. Whether you're looking to dance the night away or enjoy live performances from local and international artists, our entertainment lineup promises an unforgettable experience every night.
Address: Novaara, Palm Spring Complex No. 3, Unit No. 01/B, Ground Floor, Next to decathlon, New Link Road, Malad West
Timings : 5:00 pm to 1:30 am