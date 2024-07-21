Here are some new menus you should try out this weekend in Mumbai

Chef Sima draws on her Yemeni heritage to recreate the cuisine of ancient Awadh in North India. The menu features a variety of dishes, including soups, kebabs, curries, and desserts fit for royalty. Highlights include the Mutton Paya Shorba, the Do Rukha Dal Kebab, and the Kufal Meva Kebab. Chef Sima's favorite is the Jhinga Rickaucha, featuring succulent prawns wrapped in fragrant arbi leaves, reflecting regional influences on Awadhi cuisine.
Indulge in Nukti Mutton Haleem, a slow-cooked blend of mutton, lentils, and wheat, rich with aromatic spices. For milder flavors, try the Murgh Chandi Kaliyan with creamy cashew gravy. Treat yourself with exotic Seb Ki Kheer or decadent Makhandi Halwa to conclude your regal dining experience.
Mezzanine Level, Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport, CTS 215, Opposite Carnival Cinemas, Andheri Kurla Road, Mumbai
6:30 PM to 11:30 PM | INR 2,500+ onwards (veg); INR 2,800+ onwards (non-veg)
This monsoon, The Coconut Boy has launched an exclusive Goan snack menu featuring dishes like Chicken Steak Pav, Ros Omelette, Choris Pav, Roast Beef Sandwich, Prawns Stuffed Papad, Goan Spicy Potato Samosa, and many more to tantalize your taste buds. The menu also includes beverages such as Cold Coffee, Tea, tender coconut water, and more to complement your Hi-tea snacking experience.
In addition to the mouthwatering regular offerings, the menu will feature special daily snacks, ranging from unique Goan delicacies to classic favorites, enticing patrons to savor the experience during their visit or delivery.
4 pm to 7 pm | The Coconut Boy, 003, Epitome Building, 29th Road, Survey No F/858, Bandra West, Mumbai
This month, indulge in a personalized gin experience, where the mixologists at The Bar will create custom gin cocktails just for you. Whether you prefer a classic twist or an adventurous blend, their specially curated selection of premium gins and artisanal ingredients will elevate your cocktail experience. You can experiment with fresh herbs, fruits, spices, and syrups to craft innovative and memorable gin cocktails for any occasion.
Highlights from the menu:
Martini
Negroni
Gin & Tonic
12:30 pm to 1 am | The Bar, Grand Hyatt Mumbai
This season, Mostly Grills is celebrating the monsoon with a tempting selection of classic and innovative dishes. Highlights include Chargrilled Garlic Prawns in homemade barbecue sauce, Herb Crusted Lamb Chops with fresh vegetables, and Roast Chicken with Yorkshire Pudding.
Mostly Grills offers a wide range of vegetarian dishes, including Grilled Sesame Paneer, Cajun Grilled Vegetables, and Tandoori Subziyon Ki Bahar, which is a sizzling platter of marinated vegetables cooked in a clay oven.
While you enjoy every delectable bite, take in the breathtaking view of the city illuminated by the soft glow of the monsoon. Watch the mesmerizing ballet of airplanes taking off and landing against the dramatic backdrop of the sky. It's an unforgettable setting that combines the allure of the season with a hint of urban magic.
The culinary offerings also include tantalizing Indian grills such as Lal Surkh Jhinga, succulent prawns marinated in tandoori spices; Rai aur Hare Pyazka Fish Tikka, fish marinated in a vibrant green paste with mustard seeds and green onions; and Tawa Surmai, kingfish marinated in Indian spices and pan-fried.
Price for two: INR 4,000 | 70-C, Nehru Road, Hotel Near Mumbai Domestic Airport, Vile Parle (E)
Thai Noodle Bowl Menu
Nara Thai BKC is launching its exclusive Thai Noodle Bowl Menu, featuring five delicious Thai noodle bowls, crafted cocktails, and refreshing bubble teas. A dedicated noodle cart will be stationed in the al fresco section during the festival. Enjoy comforting bowls like Sweet & Spicy Chicken, Vegal, Nara’s Farm Fed Vegetable, or Seafood Super Noodle, paired with refreshing Bubble Teas like Lychee & Lemongrass Boba or Strawberry And Coconut Boba.
BKC - Ground floor, Block G, Raheja Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai
12:00 PM to 4:00PM and 7:30 PM onwards
Tropical Tipples Menu
Nara Thai's Tropical Tipples is a refreshing range of drinks designed to perfectly complement their Thai delicacies. Choose from a variety of Bubble Teas in flavors such as Mango, Matcha, Coffee & Vanilla, Thai Tea, Coconut & Mango, and Passion Fruit & Darjeeling. Their Fruit Blends, including Mango Melon Fizz and Raspberry Rush, offer vibrant, refreshing flavors, while Nara's Tender Coconut Water provides a pure tropical treat. For those in search of a spirited experience, they also offer innovative cocktails like Pink Basil, Mango Sticky Rice Old Fashion, Pattaya Fizz, and Thai Chilli and Lemongrass Margarita.
BKC - Ground floor, Block G, Raheja Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East OR Colaba - Amar Chand Mansion, Madame Cama Rd, Dr Ambedkar Statue Chowk Area, Colaba, Mumbai
12:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM onwards