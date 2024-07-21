Here are some new menus you should try out this weekend in Mumbai

This season, Mostly Grills is celebrating the monsoon with a tempting selection of classic and innovative dishes. Highlights include Chargrilled Garlic Prawns in homemade barbecue sauce, Herb Crusted Lamb Chops with fresh vegetables, and Roast Chicken with Yorkshire Pudding.

Mostly Grills offers a wide range of vegetarian dishes, including Grilled Sesame Paneer, Cajun Grilled Vegetables, and Tandoori Subziyon Ki Bahar, which is a sizzling platter of marinated vegetables cooked in a clay oven.

While you enjoy every delectable bite, take in the breathtaking view of the city illuminated by the soft glow of the monsoon. Watch the mesmerizing ballet of airplanes taking off and landing against the dramatic backdrop of the sky. It's an unforgettable setting that combines the allure of the season with a hint of urban magic.

The culinary offerings also include tantalizing Indian grills such as Lal Surkh Jhinga, succulent prawns marinated in tandoori spices; Rai aur Hare Pyazka Fish Tikka, fish marinated in a vibrant green paste with mustard seeds and green onions; and Tawa Surmai, kingfish marinated in Indian spices and pan-fried.

Price for two: INR 4,000 | 70-C, Nehru Road, Hotel Near Mumbai Domestic Airport, Vile Parle (E)