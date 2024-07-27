Breakfast or brunch with some poetry and haiku for company

“The idea behind Poetry is a space where you can enjoy breakfast after a morning stroll, drop in for an impromptu brunch, catch up with friends and family, or make time for a date. There are nibbles, mains, sweet somethings — for everyone with an expansive line-up of beverages,” says Chef Amit Sharma, co-founder of Poetry by Love & Cheesecake.

Call it a wrap with the Lotus Crookie — with the cookie curling up in a croissant punch. The treasured Lotus Biscoff within mates merrily with the powerful crusty crunch of the cookie. The best in the charmingly seductive savouries.