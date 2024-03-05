Arggo's, a high-energy neighbourhood bar, launches in Bandra

If you're someone who prefers a plant-based lifestyle and lives in the suburbs, then you're in luck! Arggo's, a neighborhood bar located in the heart of Bandra, is ready to add an extra level of excitement to your dining experience. Owned by entrepreneur Arpan Goyal, Arggo's aims to be the top choice for anyone looking for a great place to enjoy cocktails, party on the weekends, have long drunches, and embrace a green-forward, meat-alternative lifestyle. As the sun goes down, Arggo's effortlessly transitions into a vibrant bar, offering a lively atmosphere and a refreshing escape for those who want to relax and enhance their evenings.
Arggo's is a unique establishment that offers a variety of experiences throughout the day. From enjoying a delicious brunch to conducting meetings or work sessions, patrons can also indulge in a lavish lunch and smoothly transition into an evening filled with drinks and celebrations. As the day progresses, Arggo's becomes one of the most popular place in Bandra, providing a comprehensive experience centered around high-quality vegetarian cuisine that surpasses all expectations.
With an indoor space featuring retro and rock interiors, spanning 800 sq.ft. with 25 covers, and an Italian-inspired outdoor bar covering 1200 sq.ft. with 55 covers, Arggo's provides a total of 2,000 sq.ft. of vibrant space accommodating 80 covers.
Arggo's is an inclusive bar with a global-inspired menu. For starters, try the Gochujang Cheese Rangoon or Not Chicken Wings. Seafood lovers can enjoy the Not Dynamite Shrimp, and pizza enthusiasts can try the Not Turkey or Not Pepperoni. The pasta section offers Pan Seared Gnocchi with sage brown-butter sauce or Spaghetti Bolognese. The menu caters to vegetarians and meat enthusiasts with a range of plant-forward mock meats.
Arggo's offers a vibrant atmosphere and five premium cocktails curated by expert mixologist Tony Fernandes. Try the tantalizing Elixir, velvety Mvp, colorful Purple Charlie, bold Coffee Umami, or playful Bourbon Pop. Every sip is unique and memorable, making Arggo's a top destination for those seeking a premium night out.
Where: Arggo’s, Kings palace hotel 538, Linking road
Timings: 1 pm to 1 am