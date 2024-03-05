Arggo's, a high-energy neighbourhood bar, launches in Bandra

If you're someone who prefers a plant-based lifestyle and lives in the suburbs, then you're in luck! Arggo's, a neighborhood bar located in the heart of Bandra, is ready to add an extra level of excitement to your dining experience. Owned by entrepreneur Arpan Goyal, Arggo's aims to be the top choice for anyone looking for a great place to enjoy cocktails, party on the weekends, have long drunches, and embrace a green-forward, meat-alternative lifestyle. As the sun goes down, Arggo's effortlessly transitions into a vibrant bar, offering a lively atmosphere and a refreshing escape for those who want to relax and enhance their evenings.