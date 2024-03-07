Farzi brings a fusion fiesta for your senses this Women's Day

Attention all food enthusiasts and those looking for a unique dining experience! Farzi, located in the Oberoi Mall in Goregaon East, is serving up a storm of globally-inspired Indian flavors that are perfect for celebrating Women's Day and making your day special.

In honor of Women's Day, Farzi is offering a complimentary mocktail to all female patrons. This thoughtful gesture adds a touch of sweetness to your dining experience. Farzi's ambiance is as captivating as its cuisine. The restaurant features a stylish and contemporary décor, creating a unique and vibrant atmosphere. The restaurant's distinct vibe is perfect for an unforgettable evening with loved ones.