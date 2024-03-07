Farzi brings a fusion fiesta for your senses this Women's Day

Attention all food enthusiasts and those looking for a unique dining experience! Farzi, located in the Oberoi Mall in Goregaon East, is serving up a storm of globally-inspired Indian flavors that are perfect for celebrating Women's Day and making your day special.
In honor of Women's Day, Farzi is offering a complimentary mocktail to all female patrons. This thoughtful gesture adds a touch of sweetness to your dining experience. Farzi's ambiance is as captivating as its cuisine. The restaurant features a stylish and contemporary décor, creating a unique and vibrant atmosphere. The restaurant's distinct vibe is perfect for an unforgettable evening with loved ones.
Farzi isn't your average Indian restaurant. Here, tradition gets a playful twist. Dive into a world of reimagined classics like melt-in-your-mouth Deconstructed Kebabs or their signature Dal Makhani served in a whimsical deconstructed style. Vegetarians will delight in innovative options like Biryani or their unique take on Paneer Tikka Masala. For the carnivores, succulent lamb chops, flavorful kebabs, and expertly prepared curries promise a flavor explosion.
No meal is complete without the perfect drink. Farzi's well-stocked bar caters to every taste, living up to its reputation as the best value bar in the area. From handcrafted cocktails boasting modern twists on Indian ingredients to refreshing mocktails and an extensive selection of wines and spirits, you're guaranteed to find the ideal beverage to complement your meal.
Address: Shop 2, Third Floor, Oberoi Mall, Near Western Express Highway, Goregaon East, Mumbai