Bayroute's special menu unveils the true magic of Ramadan

As the holy month of Ramadan has arrived, Bayroute, a Middle-Eastern restaurant in Mumbai, has come up with specially crafted Dawaat-E-Iftar menu. Available throughout Ramadan, this menu promises an unforgettable culinary journey for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians, brimming with the rich and diverse flavours of the region.

Bayroute's Iftar offerings are an array of delectable dishes, catering to a variety of palates. Diners can indulge in classic favourites like creamy Hummus and Falafel, alongside more elaborate creations such as Warak Enab, delicate vine leaves stuffed with fragrant fillings, and Kebab Koobideh, succulent minced chicken kebabs.

For vegetarians, the Iftar platter is a vibrant tapestry of flavours. Muhammara dip, a delightful blend of walnuts and red peppers, is a delicious starter. Sebze Kebabi offers a delightful protein option. Pide Zaffran, a fragrant dish of vegetables bathed in a saffron cream sauce, is sure to tantalize taste buds. The aromatic Roz Bukhari rice, infused with warm spices, completes the vegetarian experience. To end the meal on a sweet note, guests can indulge in the ever-popular Baklava and Pistachio Mafroukeh, a light and flavorful dessert scented with orange blossom.