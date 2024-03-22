Yazu's Nikkei food festival brings global flavors to Goa's shores

Yazu, the pan-Asian beach club in Candolim, Goa, has introduced The Yazu Nikkei Food Festival. The festival is all about discovering Peruvian ingredients prepared with Japanese techniques, part of a unique Nikkei cuisine.
First developed by Japanese emigrants who settled in Peru and introduced Japanese spices and cooking techniques into traditional local dishes, Nikkei cuisine was a way of honoring their heritage away from home.
Yazu celebrates the delicate flavors of Japanese cuisine but is intertwined with the bolder and spicier ingredients of Peru. Each dish has been carefully curated by Chef Vadim Shin, showcasing the rich cultures of both countries and characterized by succulent Ceviches, flavorful Tiraditos, Robatayaki grills, Machu Picchu on fire, and more — a diversity explored in the different courses of the food festival menu.
Complementing the special menu are some cocktails crafted by Shitij Harnwall, the Manager at Yazu Goa in collaboration with their in-house mixologists to go with your food, including Yazu Maya-Rita, Maya Melonaire, Mayahuel Highball, and more.
Where: Marquis Beach Resort Dando, Dando, Candolim, Goa
Price: Dishes start at INR 550++ | Cocktails start at INR 750++
The Yazu Nikkei Food Festival will be on till April 18, 2024