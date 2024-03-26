Taki Taki unveils a 'Kozara & Kanpai' pairing menu for the Sakura festival

Lower Parel's Taki Taki has unveiled a special pairing menu to celebrate the Sakura Festival. This collaboration between Chef Bobby Recto and Head Mixologist Bensan Varghese promises an unforgettable symphony of flavors, where meticulously crafted cocktails perfectly complement Chef Bobby's exquisite Japanese creations.

The 'Kozara & Kanpai' experience offers a fusion of Japanese small plates (Kozara) and celebratory toasts (Kanpai). It's a culinary journey where guests enjoy diverse dishes alongside innovative cocktails, fostering a convivial atmosphere of shared enjoyment and celebration.