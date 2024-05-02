Check out this Singaporean Menu pop-up in Mumbai on May 5

Folks in Bombay, if you want to taste the best of Singaporean cuisine, then check out this one-day pop-up at CIRQA 1960, Lower Parel on May 5. The event is in association with The Hedonist and is a grand six-course menu thoughtfully curated by Chef Inderpal Singh who is the Masterchef Singapore Season 4 champion.
The pop-up is available for lunch and dinner both and one must not give it a miss. On the plate are dishes for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians and some of them inlcude Jackfruit Roll, Chilli Crab Roti John or Tofu/ Prawn Laksha to name a few. Have you booked your space yet?
What: Detour to Singapore
Where: CIRQA 1960
When: Lunch (12:30 pm) / Dinner (7:30 pm)
Reservation: 9619493344