Check out this one-day Mediterranean Chef’s Table in Mumbai

With Chef Ammar Molki serving the best of Lebanese and Moroccan cuisine, this experience is not to be missed
Those in Mumbai can take some time out and dig into the culinary excellence of Lebanese and Moroccan cuisine prepared specially by renowned chef Ammar Molki at Prive by Fame on May 15 for dinner. With an experience of more than two decades Chef Ammar is set to mesmerise food lovers with a gastronomic 7-course Mediterranean Chef Table Menu. Do not miss out this exquisite dining experience.

What: Mediterranean Chef’s Table by Ammar Molki

Where: Prive by Fame

When: May 15, 2024

Time: 8 pm onwards

Price per person: Rs 3000 (without alcohol) / Rs 4500 (with alcohol)

