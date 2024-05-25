ILILI's rooftop hideaway brings Middle Eastern charm to Mumbai

Situated in the bustling heart of Dadar, ILILI takes its place as a captivating addition to Mumbai's diverse dining landscape. This culinary gem offers a refreshing take on traditional Middle Eastern cuisine, inviting patrons to embark on a sensory journey that transcends geographical boundaries.
You can indulge in a menu that seamlessly blends the rich flavours of Lebanese and Continental cuisine. From the savory authenticity of shawarma to the perfectly grilled kebabs, there's something to satisfy every palate, whether vegetarian or non-vegetarian.
Explore a tantalising selection of cocktails, each artfully crafted to entice and delight. The bar menu is a testament to ILILI's dedication to infusing each sip with cultural nuances, regional tastes and the freshest seasonal produce.
When it comes to its interior design, ILILI features handcrafted arches and sculptures that adorn the space, evoking a sense of artistic authenticity while maintaining a simplicity that invites guests to feel at home.
Through thoughtful design elements, ILILI has created an ambience that captivates the eye and fosters a cozy and welcoming atmosphere, ensuring that every moment spent at ILILI is memorable and enriching.