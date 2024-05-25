ILILI's rooftop hideaway brings Middle Eastern charm to Mumbai

Situated in the bustling heart of Dadar, ILILI takes its place as a captivating addition to Mumbai's diverse dining landscape. This culinary gem offers a refreshing take on traditional Middle Eastern cuisine, inviting patrons to embark on a sensory journey that transcends geographical boundaries.

You can indulge in a menu that seamlessly blends the rich flavours of Lebanese and Continental cuisine. From the savory authenticity of shawarma to the perfectly grilled kebabs, there's something to satisfy every palate, whether vegetarian or non-vegetarian.