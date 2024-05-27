Three places in Mumbai to get your patty fix this International Burger Day

While Mumbai may have its own burger — the mighty vadapav, America's favourite comfort food has a special place in the hearts of Mumbaikars too!
This International Burger Day, which is annually celebrated on May 28, indulge in a hearty meal with the city's some of the most juicy and delicious burgers.
From gourmet creations to classic comfort food, here's a list to tickle your tastebuds:
Can a burger be both healthy and incredibly delicious? Sante Spa in BKC presents the Avocado Burger, which isn't just mashed avocado on a bun; it's a carefully crafted masterpiece filled with fresh ingredients that will leave you feeling energized and satisfied. For those feeling adventurous, try their Blackened Edamame Burger. Despite the unfamiliar name, this protein-packed patty offers a unique and satisfying experience that will make you question what healthy eating has been missing all your life.
Bluebop Cafe in Khar is known for its comfort food and their Grilled Chicken Burger is a great example. It features a juicy chicken patty sandwiched between toasted buns with all the classic fixings — a truly nostalgic treat. If you're in the mood for something more upscale, try their Truffle Shroom Burger. This isn't your average mushroom burger; it's a luxurious option with rich, earthy truffle flavors that will leave you wondering why you haven't tried it before. And for vegans, there's the Black Bean Burger, a plant-based masterpiece that proves you don't need meat for satisfying flavor.
Get ready, fans of spicy food, because Nashville Fried Chicken (NFC) is your hot spot. Their Nashville Style Fried Chicken Burger is not for the faint-hearted, delivering a fiery kick that will tantalize your taste buds. Up for the challenge? Then test your bravery with the Hot American Summer burger, a taste sensation that will leave you feeling both satisfied and perspiring. But that's not all! If you're in the mood for an Indian-inspired take on the traditional burger, NFC's Tandoori Fried Chicken Burger presents a distinctive blend of flavors that is truly one-of-a-kind. Zesty, smoky and full of personality, it offers a burger experience that is unparalleled.