Giorgio Armani's caffè debuts in India at Mumbai’s Jio World Plaza

The iconic Armani/Caffè, which has graced cities from Milan and Paris to Cannes, Dubai and Doha since its inception in 1998, is set to opened its doors in India earlier this week (September 12). This marks the first Armani/Caffè in India and South Asia, located at the opulent Jio World Plaza in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, offering an exquisite dining experience that embodies the timeless elegance and sophistication of the Italian lifestyle.

Giorgio Armani, the visionary behind the brand, shares: “I always wanted the Armani brand to become an expression of style as a lifestyle, of sophisticated simplicity as a sign of elegance in every field, and food, being one of the most important elements of everyday life, could not be missing.”