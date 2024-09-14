Giorgio Armani's caffè debuts in India at Mumbai’s Jio World Plaza

The iconic Armani/Caffè, which has graced cities from Milan and Paris to Cannes, Dubai and Doha since its inception in 1998, is set to opened its doors in India earlier this week (September 12). This marks the first Armani/Caffè in India and South Asia, located at the opulent Jio World Plaza in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, offering an exquisite dining experience that embodies the timeless elegance and sophistication of the Italian lifestyle.
Giorgio Armani, the visionary behind the brand, shares: “I always wanted the Armani brand to become an expression of style as a lifestyle, of sophisticated simplicity as a sign of elegance in every field, and food, being one of the most important elements of everyday life, could not be missing.”
At the cafe, guests can discover a harmonious blend of culinary traditions, innovative techniques and fine flavours, masterfully crafted by expert chefs. The cuisine celebrates a strong Italian identity, with dishes that traverse the length of Italy, from north to south. Each plate emphasises the finest raw ingredients and thoughtfully balanced combinations.
Situated adjacent to the Giorgio Armani boutique, Armani/Caffè’s aesthetic reflects the brand’s signature style. The interior features a muted palette of soft blues and greens, accented with classic Armani motifs and elegant palm tree screens, creating a refined yet welcoming Italian atmosphere.
The menu boasts a carefully curated selection of authentic Italian dishes. Signature offerings include Carpaccio di Gamberi e Sedano Croccante, Pappa al Pomodoro e Burrata, Insalata Cesare Armani, Maiale Con Tonnato and the classic Ciabatta Con Pomodoro Bufala. Roman-style pizzas like Pizza Napoli and Pizza Medina, alongside pasta favourites such as Spaghetti ai Tre Pomodori, Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina and Lasagna Alle Verdure, promise to delight. For heartier options, Pollo Alla Milanese and Aragosta alla Catalana feature among the mains.
No Italian meal is complete without dessert, and Armani/Caffè delivers with indulgent choices such as Tiramisu Chicco, Éclair alla Nocciola, Pannacotta Alle Fragole and Crosta al Limone.