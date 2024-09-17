This Mumbai diner has a new North India-inspired menu

Get ready to immerse yourselves in the flavours of North India, in one of the renowned destinations of South Mumbai, Nksha. The restaurant has unveiled its latest menu, which is all about celebrating myriad flavours. Founders Pranav Rungta and Chef Vikram Arora have thoughtfully crafted this new menu, which has something in it for everyone.

If one is to ask what does the menu comprise? Take your pick from vegetarian delights like Coriander Paneer Tikka, Aloo Katliyan, Gucchi Methi Matar Malai or dig into a range of non-vegetarian fare like Ambala Chicken Curry, Methi Chicken, Paperwali Salmon En papillote, among many others. Those with a sweet tooth cannot miss out on the desserts which include Paan Icecream, Salted Caramel Barfi, and Kesar Pista Kulfi to pair with your meal. What more, you can also check out their range of signature cocktails like Sunset at Marine Drive, Citrus Tequila Fizz or Khari Baoli to complement your meal. The new menu offers a gastronomic experience with tales about the dishes and ingredients in each course.

What: New menu

Where: Nksha, Churchgate, Mumbai

Timings: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm / 7 pm – 11:30 pm