Here’s why you should not miss the Chinese Moon Festival at this luxury hotel in Mumbai

If you love Chinese food, then head over to Yi Jing at ITC Maratha, Mumbai, to experience the ongoing Chinese Moon Festival. Decked up in the colours and flavours of this festival, we give you four reasons why it should not be missed this season.
A festive narrative
If you are experiencing the festival for the first time, then be prepared to immerse yourself in a story, a narrative about the entire festival which celebrates the Chinese Goddess of Moon, Chang’e. From the décor to the ambiance and the food, everything will transport you to a joyous celebration in the heart of Mumbai.
Serene Visuals
When it comes to Chinese festivals, there has to be top-notch décor. From traditional Chinese décor like red lanterns and paper-cut outs you would find them all. In fact, these visual elements are the first to hit you when you enter the luxury restaurant creating a welcoming ambiance for the guests. It’s also the precursor to the magic that is to follow soon.
Foot tapping beats
No festival is complete without music and dance along with food. So, of course throughout you would find feet tapping beats of lion and dragon dances. The live performers will twist and turn with their mesmerising display of skill and grace and win you over.
On the plate
Paying homage to tradition expert Chef Liang will be meticulously crafting dishes like Sichuan spicy cold noodle salad, Lamb with chilli oil or flavorful soups like Chicken foo young soup and Beijing tofu soup, Stewed New Zealand lamb shank, Braised bean curd With mushroom And Hunan preserved chilli. Along with the food, there will be endless servings of cocktails. Also, while at the Chinese Moon Festival, you cannot miss out on the perfectly shaped moon cakes which are the star of the culinary trip.
The Festival is currently on at Yi Jing.