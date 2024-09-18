Here’s why you should not miss the Chinese Moon Festival at this luxury hotel in Mumbai

If you love Chinese food, then head over to Yi Jing at ITC Maratha, Mumbai, to experience the ongoing Chinese Moon Festival. Decked up in the colours and flavours of this festival, we give you four reasons why it should not be missed this season.

A festive narrative

If you are experiencing the festival for the first time, then be prepared to immerse yourself in a story, a narrative about the entire festival which celebrates the Chinese Goddess of Moon, Chang’e. From the décor to the ambiance and the food, everything will transport you to a joyous celebration in the heart of Mumbai.