Taste the flavours of Maharashtrian culinary heritage with this pop-up in Mumbai

If you are craving for the delicacies available in Mumbai from street food to gourmet items, then head over to 7 Isles at Navi Mumbai Marriott Hotel. This luxury hotel presents its first ever food pop-up called MH 48 – A Journey Through Maharashtrian Culinary Heritage. Curated by executive chef Rohan Malwankar, you can taste dishes from the kitchens of Kolhapur, Nashik and more.

Check out Mumbai chaat, Pithla Bhakri, Misal Pao, Kothimbir Vadi, Sev Bhaji, Bharaleli Wangi and more. Don’t forget to sip the Kokam Sharbat along with it.