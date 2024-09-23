Mumbai

This Mumbai hotel is hosting a Gujarati food pop-up

Lose yourself in the vibrant flavours of Kathiawadi cuisine
A wide variety of Gujarati delicacies will be available at the pop-up
If you want to taste the flavours of authentic Kathiawadi cuisine, then head over to Boulevard at The Orchid Hotel Mumbai for a limited-edition Gujarat Ni Rasoi food festival. Dig into the vibrant culture of the state through its culinary offerings, curated specially by Chef Poonam Dedhia.  On the menu are delectable dishes like Dabeli, Kesar-Pista Matho, Gajar ni Kheer, Surti bhindi- Capsicum and a lot more.

When: Till September 29 (Available during dinners on weekdays and Sunday brunches)

Where: Boulevard, The Orchid Hotel Mumbai

To book your table, call: +91-9136931103

Price per person: Rs 2,199 + (brunch) / Rs 2,100 + (Dinner)

