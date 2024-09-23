This Mumbai hotel is hosting a Gujarati food pop-up

If you want to taste the flavours of authentic Kathiawadi cuisine, then head over to Boulevard at The Orchid Hotel Mumbai for a limited-edition Gujarat Ni Rasoi food festival. Dig into the vibrant culture of the state through its culinary offerings, curated specially by Chef Poonam Dedhia. On the menu are delectable dishes like Dabeli, Kesar-Pista Matho, Gajar ni Kheer, Surti bhindi- Capsicum and a lot more.